Trump Endorses Pam Evette in South Carolina GOP Gubernatorial Primary

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed South Carolina's Lieutenant Governor, Pam Evette,in the staTe's Republican gubernatorial primary. evette, who has been praised by Trump for her loyalty and campaigning efforts, has received his endorsement amidst a crowded GOP primary field. U.S. Representative Nancy Mace, one of Evettes opponents,has criticized Trump's endorsement process and called for change in the state.

Former President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind South Carolina's Lieutenant Governor, Pam Evette , in the state's Republican gubernatorial primary. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Evette as an 'America First Patriot' who has been loyal to him since the beginning of his 2024 presidential campaign.

He highlighted her early endorsement of his candidacy and her campaigning efforts across the state and beyond. If elected,Trump said Evette would focus on growing the economy, cutting taxes and regulations,promoting U.S. manufacturing, supporting farmers and ranchers, securing the border, combating migrant crime, strengthening the military and veterans' affairs, safeguarding elections, and protecting the Second Amendment. Trump also expressed his support for Henry McMaster Jr.,son of the current governor, as Evette's running mate for lieutenant governor.

Evette's endorsement comes amidst a crowded GOP primary field that includes U.S. Representative Nancy Mace, who has been critical of Trump's endorsement process. Mace responded to Trump's endorsement by stating that while she has respect for Trump,South Carolina needs tweAk and an end to the states corruption and broken system. She also accused Evette of lying about Trump's endorsement and suggested that Evette's handling of the redistricting fight has damaged her gubernatorial prospects.

Early voting is already underway for the June 14 primary, which could lead to a runoff election on June 23 if no candidate receives an outright majority. The primary is shaping up to be a heated contest, with candidates vying for the Republican nomination and Trump's endorsement potentially playing a significant role in the outcome





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Donald Trump Pam Evette South Carolina Gubernatorial Primary Republican Nomination Nancy Mace Early Voting Runoff Election

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