Trump Endorses Pam Evette for South Carolina Governor, Highlights Loyalty and Policy Agenda

Former President Donald Trump publicly endorsed South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pam Evette for governor, praising her loyalty, business background and advocacy for a pro‑growth, America First agenda. He outlined her proposed focus on tax cuts, deregulation, support for farmers, border security and election integrity, while Evette thanked Trump for inspiring her political career.

President Donald Trump has publicly thrown his support behind South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pam Evette as the Republican nominee for governor, posting the endorsement on his Truth Social platform.

In his message Trump praised Evette for her entrepreneurial background, business experience and civic involvement prior to her tenure as lieutenant governor. He highlighted her loyalty, noting she was the first South Carolina gubernatorial candidate to endorse his 2024 presidential bid and has never wavered in her support. Trump described Evette as a highly respected, popular state official who embodies an America First patriotism and stressed her track record of supporting his campaigns across multiple election cycles.

He recalled her personal efforts travelling across South Carolina and other states on his behalf, calling those actions unforgettable and a testament to her commitment. Trump also referenced the strong Republican margins the party achieved in the state in recent presidential elections, saying South Carolina voted for the party by historic margins in 2016, 2020 and 2024. He argued that Evette's candidacy continues that momentum and promises to build on the state's already impressive Republican performance.

Trump outlined a comprehensive agenda that he says Evette would pursue if she wins the governorship. The agenda includes aggressive economic growth initiatives, tax cuts, deregulation, and a focus on made in the United States manufacturing. He emphasised support for the state's agricultural sector, pledging to champion farmers and ranchers and to protect agricultural markets from foreign competition.

Border security featured prominently in his endorsement, with Trump demanding a hard line on illegal immigration, describing the need to stop migrant‑related crime and secure the nation's borders. He also promised a strong stance on national defence, veterans' affairs and election integrity, positioning Evette as a defender of the nation's military and a guardian of the electoral process. The endorsement concluded with Trump urging voters to reject any candidates who would dilute these priorities.

In response, Evette posted a grateful thank‑you on the X platform, acknowledging Trump's influence on her political journey. She referenced a symbolic moment involving a golden escalator, saying that witnessing Trump's ascent inspired her to enter public service. Evette thanked the former president for showing how a businessperson can impact the country, stating that his example motivated her to pursue a career focused on making America great again.

The exchange underscores the continuing alliance between Trump and South Carolina's Republican leadership as the gubernatorial race heads toward its primary season, with both figures urging Republican voters to rally behind her candidacy and continue the party's dominance in the state





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Pam Evette South Carolina 2024 Gubernatorial Race Republican Endorsement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump administration live updates: Pam Bondi to testify in House Epstein probeGet live updates and the latest news on the Trump administration as Pam Bondi testifies in the House Epstein probe and Gretchen Whitmer walks back remarks that she won’t run for president in 2028.

Read more »

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi hails Trump admin's 'justice and transparency' on Epstein filesIn a prepared statement for her interview with a House committee, former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the Trump administration's release of the Jeffrey Epstein files .

Read more »

Trump jumps into 2 GOP governor primaries, backing Evette in South Carolina and Feenstra in IowaPresident Donald Trump has endorsed Republican candidates in two contested gubernatorial primaries, where competition for his backing has dominated the contests thus far.

Read more »

Trump jumps into 2 GOP governor primaries, backing Evette in South Carolina and Feenstra in IowaCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump endorsed two Republican gubernatorial candidates Friday, wading into contests in South Carolina and Iowa that

Read more »