Trump Endorses Pam Evette, Alan Wislon for South Carolina Governor

President Donald Trump endorsed both South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pam Evette and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson for governor.

President Donald Trump endorsed both South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pam Evette and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson for governor, pointing out that “With either one you can’t go wrong.

”on Truth Social, Trump expressed that both Evette and Wilson “have had amazing careers” and have supported him “from the beginning. ” Trump added that he was unable to “hurt one of them” by endorsing the other person in the race.

“I love the Wonderful State of South Carolina for every reason in the book, including the fact that it is ‘loaded up’ with truly GREAT people and Political Leaders,” Trump said. “There are two Highly Respected Candidates running to be your next Governor in the June 23rd Republican Runoff Election, your current Lieutenant Governor, Pam Evette, and your current Attorney General, Alan Wilson. ”Both have had amazing careers, and have been with me from the beginning.

They are MAGA and America First all the way! These were the two that I was hoping would get into a Runoff, and they did. I can’t hurt one of them by only Endorsing the other, so, therefore, I am going to Endorse, for Governor of South Carolina, both Pam Evette and Alan Wilson!to a runoff in South Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial primary race, after neither one of them secured a majority of votes in the election.

The runoff election will take place on June 23. Evette to serve as the next governor of the state, describing her as “an America First Patriot. ” Trump also pointed out that Evette had supported him “from the very beginning,” adding that “she never wavered” and never let him down.

“A successful Entrepreneur, Businesswoman, and Civic Leader, prior to becoming a distinguished Lieutenant Governor, and working with my friend, and GREAT Governor, Henry McMaster, Pam has proven she has the Courage and Wisdom to deliver strong results for the people of her wonderful State, and our Nation,” Trump added in a Truth Social post at the time.





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