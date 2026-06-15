Trump Endorses Mike Collins in Georgia Senate Runoff, Attacking Jon Ossoff

Former President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Republican candidate Mike Collins in the upcoming Georgia Senate primary runoff. In a lengthy statement, Trump criticized Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff as a 'Radical Left' weak on crime and borders, while praising Collins as a proven 'America First' warrior with a record of supporting tax cuts and energy dominance. The endorsement sets the stage for a high-stakes intra-party battle between Collins and Republican Derek Dooley, with the winner facing Ossoff in the general election.

President Donald Trump has issued a strong endorsement for Mike Collins in the Georgia Republican Senate primary runoff, framing the race as a critical battle for American values.

Trump's statement, posted on social media, portrays the election as a choice between his "America First" agenda and what he describes as the radical left policies of incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff. Trump alleges Ossoff supports open borders, high taxes, and socialist initiatives, while claiming Collins will champion economic growth, energy dominance, law and order, and border security.

The endorsement arrives as Collins faces Republican challenger Derek Dooley in the runoff, with Trump dismissing Dooley as an unfamiliar candidate with weak ties to Georgia. Collins, in response, expressed gratitude and highlighted the symbolic timing of the endorsement on Trump's birthday. The contest is a key contest for Republicans seeking to strengthen their Senate majority





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