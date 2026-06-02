Trump Endorses Kean Jr. for Re-election; Praises Pratt's 'Character' in LA Mayoral Race

President Donald Trump has endorsed Congressman Tom Kean Jr. for re-election in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, praising his work on border security, economic growth, and military support. Trump also endorsed Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral race. Meanwhile, Kean has been absent from public appearances due to a 'personal medical issue', and model Daphne Joy has broken her silence after an alleged sex tape leak.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Congressman Tom Kean Jr. for re-election in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. Trump, 79, praised Kean, 57, for his work in securing the border, combating migrant crime, growing the economy, and supporting the military and veterans.

'Tom is working tirelessly to Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Champion Small Business, Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Support our Brave Military and Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment,' Trump wrote. Trump also endorsed Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral race, describing him as a 'character' who probably supports him.

Meanwhile, Kean has been absent from public appearances and missed several votes due to a 'personal medical issue'. In a statement, Kean assured constituents that his team has been handling legislative work and campaign activities without interruption. Trump's granddaughter, Kai, revealed that her grandfather often calls her, providing a glimpse into their relationship. In unrelated news, model Daphne Joy has broken her silence after an alleged sex tape featuring her and Sean 'Diddy' Combs leaked online





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Donald Trump Tom Kean Jr. Endorsement Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor Medical Issue Daphne Joy Sex Tape

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