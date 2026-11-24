President Trump backs Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO. The move boosts stock by 31%. Trump cites market support and national security clearance.

President Donald Trump publicly championed the decision by Nvidia to reinstate its chief executive, Jensen Huang, calling the move the correct choice for the technology sector and the broader United States economy. The president's endorsement arrived swiftly after Nvidia's board of directors voted unanimously to return Huang to his leadership role on Monday, a corporate restructuring that triggered an immediate and dramatic surge in the company's market valuation.

Market Reaction and Immediate Impact

Nvidia's stock price skyrocketed by thirty-one percent following the announcement, adding approximately one trillion dollars to the company's total market capitalization in a single trading session. This financial rebound effectively reversed the severe losses incurred when Huang stepped down from the CEO position on November 12, following initial reports of his resignation. The market's enthusiastic response provided tangible evidence for the White House's assertion that the public and investors favored Huang's continued leadership over the controversies that had threatened his tenure.

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The president emphasized that the financial markets had clearly signaled their approval, stating that the positive economic results validated the board's difficult decision to retain the technology magnate. By highlighting the stock's performance, Trump framed the reinstatement not merely as a corporate人事 matter, but as a strategic victory for American industrial competitiveness and investor confidence in the nation's leading artificial intelligence firm.

Presidential Advocacy and National Security

Trump personally intervened in the corporate governance process by making direct telephone calls to Nvidia's board members, urging them to reverse their previous decision and restore Huang to power. In a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, the president described Huang as a great patriot and a national treasure, arguing that the country required his specific expertise to ensure the success of the American economy. He further criticized the hesitation of some Republican lawmakers who had raised alarms about potential national security risks associated with Huang's position.

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Addressing these security concerns, Trump stated that the federal government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a threat to national security. He pointed to findings from the US Justice Department, which had confirmed that Attorney General Todd Blanche informed both the president and Vice President JD Vance that Huang was not the subject of any active investigation and that there was no evidence suggesting he had violated any laws. The president dismissed the fears of political opponents, asserting that the positive economic outcomes would silence the debate regarding Huang's loyalty or safety.

Investigation Findings and Board Deliberations

The path to reinstatement was paved by a thorough internal and federal review of Huang's conduct and relationships. Nvidia's board engaged in marathon sessions on Sunday, spending hours interviewing Huang about his personal life and professional decisions. During these interviews, Huang disclosed additional affairs beyond those initially reported by The New York Times but presented a contrite attitude regarding his behavior. The board ultimately determined that his candor and honesty, combined with his strategic value, made his return the best path forward for the organization.

Underpinning the board's confidence was the cooperation of Nvidia under Huang's leadership during a months-long US Justice Department investigation into the suspected smuggling of powerful AI chips. Authorities had been probing allegations that two of Nvidia's customers smuggled advanced graphics processing units into China in violation of export regulations. Huang's cooperation and the lack of direct evidence linking him to criminal activity provided the necessary clearance for the board to proceed with his reinstatement without fearing federal reprisal or legal exposure.

Ongoing Internal Scrutiny and Future Outlook

Despite the unanimous vote to reinstate Huang, the company has clarified that an internal investigation into his affairs with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, remains ongoing. Ms. Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, had been flagged by US authorities as a potential Chinese spy, raising questions about whether she utilized her position to influence Nvidia's sales practices. The board's decision to keep Huang in place suggests they believe he can effectively manage the company's global operations while this internal probe concludes its findings.

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The reinstatement marks a significant moment for Nvidia as it seeks to maintain its dominance in the artificial intelligence hardware market. With the executive leadership restored and the immediate threat of political or legal scandal receded, the company is now positioned to focus on its technical roadmap and global expansion. The president's explicit support signals a continued alignment between the White House and leading American tech firms, reinforcing the view that industrial success and national security are inextricably linked in the current geopolitical landscape.