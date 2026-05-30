Trump Endorses HHS Study Overhauling Childhood Vaccine Recommendations

President Donald Trump has endorsed a Department of Health and Human Services study that recommends overhauling childhood vaccine policies, directing federal agencies to align with its recommendations. The study suggests vaccinating against 11 diseases, while others like flu and RSV would be subject to 'shared decision-making.' The order tasks the CDC with reviewing the study and updating guidelines, emphasizing flexibility for parents and doctors. The move comes as the administration appears to shift focus from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s contentious vaccine skepticism toward more mainstream health topics.

May 29, 2026 at 8:18 PM Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Washington.

– President Donald Trump on Friday gave his endorsement to a January study by the Department of Health and Human Services that calls for An executive order from Trump directs federal agencies to align their policies behind the study, which recommended an overhaul longThe Trump administration previously moved to narrow the number of recommended childhood vaccines in response to the report, but the move was The study recommends vaccinating all children against 11 diseases. Several others would be recommended only for high-risk groups or when doctors recommend them in what’s called “shared decision-making.

” That includes vaccines for flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, some forms of meningitis and RSV. Trump's order adds weight behind the study at a time when the administration had appeared to be trying to shift focus away from Kennedy's more contentious vaccine policies and toward more mainstream topics like The order directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to review the study and “take any appropriate steps” to update its vaccine recommendations.

It says the CDC should “provide maximum flexibility to parents and doctors" and directs agencies to make sure all actions, regulations and funding are aligned with the study. The order adds that any changes should ensure that Americans retain their current access to vaccines. States, not the federal government, have the authority to require vaccinations for schoolchildren.

While CDC requirements often influence those state regulations, some states have begun creating theirKennedy is a longtime activist against vaccines and has sought ways to inject his skepticism about the shots into national guidance. Last year, he announced the CDC wouldCOVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women, a move questions by public health experts who saw no new data to justify the change. The January report found that vaccine recommendations for American children had increased in recent decades.

It also highlighted countries where no vaccines are required to attend school. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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