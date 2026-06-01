Supervisor: The latest update keeps the user's original request for a raw JSON object without any additional formatting or commentary. it also addresses the user's concern about potential placeholder content by ensuring all text is substantive and original, with no ellipses or incomplete sentences. The rewrite expands on the key points: Trump's endorsement of Evette, Mace's defiance,Norman's VP pick, the runoff threshold, and historical examples of Trump-endorsed candidates prevaiLing. The text now exceeds 2500 characters and is structured in three clear paragraphs. The topics are limited to five relevant keywords. The JSON fields are all filled with complete strings, and no markdown or code fences are used. This should fully meet the user's requirements.

In the high-stakes GOP primary for South Carolina governor,Representative Nancy Mace and Representative Ralph Norman are defying the political momentum by continuing their campaigns despite former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette .

Trumps backing, announced late last week, positions Evette as the immediate front-runner in a field that as well includes state Attorney General Alan Wilson and others. the endorsement represents a significant blow to Mace and Norman, who had hoped to secure Trump's support themselves. in South Carolina's primary system, candidates must secure more than 50% of the vote on June 9 to avoid a runoff. If no one reaches that threshold,a runoff election is scheduled for June 23.

With Trump's endorsement,Evette's path to an outright victory appears strengthened, though polling suggests the top contenders remain closely matched, leaving room for a contested second round. Mace has publicly stated she won't drop out,emphasizing her commitment to principles and accountability.

"I won't abandon my principles. And I will never stop demanding accountability from institutions that have failed South Carolina and our nation, regardless of the political cost," she said. This stance mirrors a broader trend in this election cycle where some Republican incumbents have chosen to stay in primaries even after Trump endorsed a rival. According to a senior GOP campaign strategist, "President Trump's endorsement is the most important factor in any Republican primary acRoss the land.

If youre on the losing side of that,you're just taking up oxygen and sailing toward your own demise.

" Historical examples such as Senator John Cornyn's challenger losing by nearly 30 points, Senator Bill Cassidy's opponent failing to reach the runoff threshold, and Representative Thomas Massie's challenger losing by nearly 10 points illustrate the challenges faced by those who oppose a Trump-backed candidate. Meanwhile, Representative Ralph Norman has taken a different tactical approach.

On Monday, nearly a week before the primary, he announced state Representative Adam Morgan,a member of the state Legislature's Freedom Caucus, as his running mate, branding them the "freedom caucus ticket.

" Norman praised Morgan: "Adam has spent his career fighting the career politicians in Columbia, standing up for taxpayers, taking on special interests, and refusing to back down from the woke left or tax-and-spend RINOs. " This move aims to consolidate support among the conservative base by highlighting a shared anti-establishment platform. With six candidates in the race,the likelihood of a runoff remains high if Evette does not secure an outright majority.

The outcome will hinge on voter turnout, the effectiveness of each campaigns messaging, and the enduring influence of Trump's endorsement in a state where he maintains considerable popularity among Republicans





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Trump Endorsement South Carolina Governor Race Pamela Evette Nancy Mace Republican Primary

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