Trump Endorses Collins in Georgia Senate Runoff Against Dooley

Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Rep. Mike Collins in the Republican Senate prImary runoff in Georgia, setting up a contest between a Trump-aligned candidate and Derek Dooley, who is backed by Governor Brian Kemp. The race will determine who challenges Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in the general election.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Representative Mike Collins in the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate in Georgia,choosing between two candidates seeking to face incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff .

The endorsement came just days before the Tuesday runoff, pitting Collins, a Trump-aligned candidate, against Derek Dooley, a former Tennessee football coach. trump's statement described Collins as strongly supported by "MAGA Patriots" and many members of Congress,while criticizing Dooley for having lived outside Georgia and for suggesting Trump lost the state in 2020. The former president also attacked Ossoff, calling him a "laughingstock" on issues such as the border,transgender athletes, and taxes.

Collins, a former trucking business owner, campaigns on an America First platform. Dooley, the son of famed University of Georgia coach Vince Dooley,has been backed by Governor Brian Kemp and positions himself as an outsider. Collins led Dooley by roughly ten points in the initial primary, with Representative Buddy Carter finishing third. The outcome will test Trump's continued influence in Republican primaries aftEr recent wins in Indiana, Louisiana, and Kentucky, but a loss in Iowa





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Trump Endorsement Mike Collins Derek Dooley Georgia Senate Runoff Jon Ossoff Republican Primary Brian Kemp

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