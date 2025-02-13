Trump Elected Chairman of Kennedy Center, Reshapes Leadership

Former President Donald Trump has been elected chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, marking a significant shake-up in the institution's leadership. Trump's appointment followed his dismissal of several board members, including the previous chairman, David M. Rubenstein. Trump has expressed his vision for the Kennedy Center, emphasizing a focus on traditional arts and culture and a desire to make it 'GREAT AGAIN'.

Less than a week after declaring his intention to take the helm, President Donald Trump was elected chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday. In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that the Kennedy Center's board of trustees had unanimously chosen him for the position. 'It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!' Trump wrote.

The leadership change stems from Trump's decision to remove several board members, including Chairman David M. Rubenstein, a billionaire investor and philanthropist who had served in the role since 2010. Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group and a major benefactor to arts and cultural organizations, was among those dismissed as Trump sought to reshape the institution. Deborah F. Rutter, the Kennedy Center's president since 2014, was also terminated, according to a press release from the center. The board has appointed former U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as the center's interim executive director. The Washington Post reported that Grenell visited the Kennedy Center on Wednesday. The revised list of board members published on Wednesday revealed a substantial shift in leadership. Previously, the board had been composed of appointees from both the Biden and Trump administrations. Trump has been vocal about his vision for the Kennedy Center, utilizing a Truth Social post to criticize past programming, particularly drag performances held at the venue. 'At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN,' Trump wrote. 'I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.' He further stated that the Kennedy Center 'must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation' and that 'THE BEST IS YET TO COME!





