Trump Drops IRS Lawsuit Over Tax Return Leaks, Judge Calls It Deceptive

A federal judge criticized foRmer President Donald Trump and his family for dropping a lawsuit against the IRS,accusing them of deceptive tactics to avoid scrutiny. The case involves a $1.776 billion compensation fund for alleged victims of federal weaponization, which has been temporarily blocked.

A federal judge has sharply criticized former President Donald Trump and his family for dropping a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ), accusing them of engaging in a deceptive legal strategy to avoid judicial scrutiny .

The case, which was filed years after the leak of Trump's confidential tax returns, revolved around a controversial $1.776 billion compensation fund intended for individuals who claim they were victims of federal weaponization. Judge Williams, who revived the case at the request of 35 former federal judges,noted that the plaintiffs-Trump, his two oldest sons and the Trump Organization-voluntarily dismissed the litigation solely to evade a court examination of what she described as a collusive lawsuit.

The lAwsuit was filed to provide an illusory appearance of legality for an unlawful settlement, Williams asserted, adding that the dismissal was premised on deception. The dispute dates back to 2020 when an IRS contractor at Booz Allen Hamilton, Charles Littlejohn,leaked Trump's tax returns. littlejohn was later sentenced to five years in prison for unauthorized disclosure. Trump, who had broken with tradition by refusing to publicly release his tax returns, sued the IRS over the leak.

In 2023, the Trump administration announced a fund to compensate victims of federal weaponization, pledging to pay those who were denied justice. However, the funds implementation was temporarily blocked by a separate federal judge in a ruling issued on the same day as Williams' order. the fund is as well the subject of a lawsuit by two police officers who worked during the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, with hundreds of pardoned Jan. 6 defendants now eligible for compensation.

Democrats have widely criticized the fund, labeling it a taxpayer-funded slush fund for Trump's allies. In response, the Department of Justice maintains that no partisan requirements are considered when reviewing eligible claims. As the IRS case proceeds, Judge Williams has ordered the plaintiffs to respond to the former federal judges' motion by June 12.

In exchange for dropping the lawsuit, Trump and his family are no longer subject to IRS tax audits,and those tax benefits also extend to his two oldest sons and the family business. The case highlights ongoing tensions over Trump's tax secrecy, the weaponization of federal agencies,and the legal battles surrounding his presidency and business dealings. The judge's strong language underscores the perceived misuse of the legal system to shield the Trump family from accountability





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