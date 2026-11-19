US President Donald Trump appeared to nap during the historic APEC summit in Shenzhen as Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke. The meeting included a rare trilateral session with Russian President Vladimir Putin to address nuclear treaties.

US President Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep during a plenary session at the APEC summit in Shenzhen . Footage from the event shows Donald Trump , age 80, seemingly nodding off as Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined his regional vision. The South China Morning Post reported that the US leader closed his eyes while Xi Jinping spoke in Chinese.

Trilateral Summit Nuclear Treaty Context

The APEC summit is hosting Donald Trump 's first trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin . Washington hopes the talks will advance nuclear disarmament efforts. The New START treaty , the last nuclear arms treaty between the US and Russia, expired in February. Donald Trump has stated he wants a new, improved, and modernized nuclear disarmament deal that brings China into the fold. Beijing has less incentive to agree to limits. China has more than 600 nuclear warheads . The US and Russia are each believed to have more than 5,000.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin at APEC Summit in Shenzhen for Trilateral Talks

Stakeholder Positions Diplomatic Relations

Donald Trump hailed Vladimir Putin as his friend ahead of the unprecedented three-way meeting. Vladimir Putin arrived at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen where Donald Trump and Xi Jinping were waiting. The diplomatic gathering of the leaders of the world's largest nuclear powers is unlikely to produce major agreements. Big differences exist over Ukraine , Iran , nuclear weapons , and trade. The summit has unnerved smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded.

Donald Trump met Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping separately before the trilateral talk. Donald Trump said wonderful things could come out of this meeting. He called the Russian President his friend after a 40-minute one-on-one. The Kremlin said they discussed the war in Ukraine . Vladimir Putin left the meeting in an excellent mood. Donald Trump thanked Xi Jinping for a lavish welcome. Donald Trump expressed that they should work together to end Russia's war with Ukraine . Donald Trump said both sides found balance in a fair trade relationship. Xi Jinping said he would work with Donald Trump to keep ties stable.

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Donald Trump said both presidents felt strongly about oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz . The Iran war has disrupted oil flows. Xi Jinping did not mention Ukraine or Iran in his remarks. The meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping lasted roughly an hour. The two leaders and their delegations had lunch at the Kylin Villa before joining Vladimir Putin for the trilateral talks. Patricia Kim , a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution , said China would not want to be seen as brokering a deal over Ukraine . Patricia Kim noted the problematic optics of Kyiv and European leaders not taking part.

Diplomatic Pageantry Regional Impact

Speaking to Fox News earlier on Thursday, Donald Trump highlighted the pomp surrounding his arrival. The reception contrasted with the more muted greeting of other leaders. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi landed without any welcoming ceremony. Xi Jinping greeted Donald Trump at the airport. This was the first time Xi Jinping had done so with any visiting leader since becoming president. The gesture reciprocated Donald Trump 's welcome at Joint Base Andrews in September. The leaders briefly hugged.

Donald Trump described Xi Jinping as a great president. Donald Trump noted the fanfare, beauty, and pageantry of the event. He praised the presence of thousands of people, young children, and soldiers. Donald Trump appreciated the respect shown. He called the event a big win for the US and China . Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Hong Kong leader John Lee took notes during the proceedings. Vladimir Putin kept his eyes on the proceedings. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi smiled at points during the speech. The summit highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.