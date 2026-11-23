President Donald Trump urged Nvidia's board to rehire former CEO Jensen Huang, saying his return would be best for the company and the U.S.

Melania Trump dishes on President Trump's famous McDonald's eating habitDemocrats' 'First 100 Days' agenda could add $4.9T to national debt, warns Congressman Jason SmithNvidia should take back Jensen Huang, President Donald Trump says during a White House news conference.

Trump calls the former CEO brilliant as interim CEO Colette Kress moves the company forward amid a 50% stock decline from its recent high.on Sunday again urged Nvidia to reinstate its former CEO Jensen Huang following his resignation amid scrutiny over an affair with a woman reportedly suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence. In his latest appeal for the company to bring back Huang, Trump said the return of the firm's co-founder would be best for the company and for the U.S. "I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang.

Also read Report: Alice Huang Contacted China Spy Agency While Affair With Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A. ," Trump wrote on Truth Social. President Donald Trump again urged Nvidia to reinstate its former CEO Jensen Huang following his resignation amid scrutiny over an affair with a woman reportedly suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence. Trump has repeatedly urged Nvidia to rehire Huang as CEO after his resignation earlier this month amid scrutiny over his affair with Alice Huang.

On Friday, following his trip to Asia, Trump told reporters he wanted Huang to "make a big apology and go back.

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" Nvidia's board previously rejected calls to reinstate Huang, with board Chair Harvey Jones indicating during the company's earnings call last week that Huang would not return as CEO. "I haven’t heard that. I get reports on a daily basis it was a woman, it was a pretty woman, and any pretty woman that comes from China, they considered her to be a spy!

" Trump told Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich. "I haven’t heard that she was a spy. She was a businesswoman who bought chips, and who knows if they were bought right or wrong. But I can tell, we allow them to buy and, in fact, encourage.

We want to make money," he continued. Nvidia’s board said it had "no reason to believe" that company secrets or national security had been compromised, as it launched an independent investigation. The woman reportedly kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was involved in the affair with Huang, multiple people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports told The New York Times.