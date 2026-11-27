Emails show the full extent of a clemency plan involving the scandal that brought down Nixon.

Donald Trump’s pardon office considered sweeping clemency for dozens of Watergate -era names under an extraordinary proposal that explicitly excluded one person—the man who helped bring down President Richard Nixon.

Newly released Justice Department emails show officials considering individual pardons or a sweeping group pardon for around 90 defendants, while former Nixon aide Geoff Shepard proposed excluding John Dean, 88, whose cooperation with investigators helped expose the Watergate cover-up. Dean was famously recorded warning Nixon that the Watergate cover-up was a “cancer within— close to the presidency” in 1973.

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The proposal would have seen the Oval Office host a ceremony at which Nixon’s family would have received an official government apology before Trump, 80, signed the pardons,The plan was still being pursued in February 2026, with Trump’s pardon attorney personally chasing a recommendation memo for his signature. There is no evidence Trump approved it. The Watergate scandal was sparked when five burglars were busted in June 1972 while trying to bug the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.