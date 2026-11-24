The agency is now threatening its top officials with lie detector tests.

Donald Trump’s Justice Department is threatening to give its own senior loyalists lie detector tests in an escalating hunt for suspected media leakers, according to a new report.

Jordan Fox, chief of staff to Attorney General Todd Blanche, summoned political appointees from the Justice Department’s three main leadership offices to a meeting and warned them that they could be subjected to polygraphs in an effort to identify the source of leaks to the media, Among the appointees is a group of advisers who have played a central role in the president’s effort to reshape the Justice Department, according to Bloomberg. Attorney General Todd Blanche is helping Trump root out leakers, even if that means getting rid of some of his most loyal aides.

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During the meeting, Fox reportedly told the officials the department knew a leaker was among them, gave them 48 hours to come forward and confess, and said those who failed to do so could face lie detector tests. A DOJ spokesperson defended Fox’s warning, saying leaks about ongoing investigations could compromise national security, endanger public safety, and interfere with efforts to prosecute criminals.

“Those who seek to undermine the mission of the DOJ, should be put on notice, which is precisely what a Chief of Staff should do,” spokesperson Emily Covington told Bloomberg. The news comes after Trump visited the Justice Department on Monday for the second time to deliver a speech. He used the address to attack California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his decision to commute the sentences of some inmates facing execution to life without parole.

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Trump described the move as “one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen” and vowed that his administration would fight Newsom’s decision. He also called for legislation to expand the use of the death penalty. If carried out, Fox’s proposed polygraph tests would represent an unusual step inside the Justice Department.

But the move aligns with a wider Trump administration push to use lie detectors to hunt down suspected leakers and root out disloyalty Kash Patel has become less and less trusting of his own FBI staff as the bureau’s polygraph test usage has increased. FBI Director Kash Patel pursued a similar strategy last year, ordering more than two dozen current and former members of his security detail, along with other employees, to undergo polygraph examinations amid concerns about leaks within his team.

At the Department of Homeland Security, then-Secretary Kristi Noem also directed widespread use of lie detector tests to investigate suspected leaks. Even the acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency was reportedly required to take one. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took a similar approach at the Pentagon, subjecting about 50 members of the military’s Joint Staff to polygraph tests earlier this year as officials investigated leaks to journalists after stories emerged about ammunition shortages linked to the Iran war.

Polygraphs do not actually detect lies. Instead, they measure physiological responses such as changes in heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing, which examiners interpret as possible signs of deception.

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That makes them vulnerable to mistakes, with false positives and false negatives reportedly occurring in as many as 25 percent of cases, according to Their limitations were famously demonstrated by former CIA officer Aldrich Ames, who passed two polygraph examinations while secretly spying for the Soviet Union during the 1980s and 1990s. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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