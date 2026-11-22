DOJ attorneys are defending their Alaska lawsuit after opponents called it frivolous and called for sanctions.

Justice Department lawyers are fighting back against a request for sanctions over a failed lawsuit challenging Alaska's Senate election, calling its dropped appeal "far from frivolous.

” The DOJ sued Alaska election officials on October 22, alleging a second candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan could unfairly divert votes from Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. It sought to block certification if Democrat Mary Peltola won by a margin of victory smaller than the votes cast for the other Sullivan.

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The case was ultimately dismissed by federal Judge Sharon Gleason, who ruled on November 1 that the department had failed to show that its alleged injury could be remedied by a court order. The DOJ notified the court the same day that it would appeal.

In a November 9 filing, a group of intervenor-defendants who joined the case on Alaska’s side—two Alaska voters, the League of Women Voters of Alaska, and Common Cause—argued the DOJ lawsuit was “frivolous” and: “The continued pursuit of this litigation by attorneys for the Department of Justice is an embarrassing and sanctionable violation of professional norms. ” On Thursday, the DOJ dropped its appeal, saying the case had now become “moot” after Peltola’s victory by a margin significantly wider than the conditions the lawsuit had set out.

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In the filing the DOJ also told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that its appeal was not frivolous and should not lead to sanctions.

“There is certainly no basis for sanctions here,” associate attorney general Stanley E. Woodward Jr., U.S. attorney Michael Heyman and assistant U.S. attorney E. Bryan Wilson wrote, arguing that “the basis for this appeal—is far from frivolous. ” Newsweek contacted the DOJ, Woodward, Heyman and Wilson, as well as the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Alaska, which represent the intervenor-defendants, via email outside of regular working hours on Friday.

The move came two days after the Associated Press called the race on Wednesday for Peltola, who won an outright majority of first-choice votes over Sullivan. The Democrat won with a majority greater than by those cast for the second Sullivan. The intervenor-defendants had asked the appeals court to uphold the judge’s dismissal without going through the full appeals process, and to consider sanctions against the DOJ.

“The Court should summarily affirm and then give the attorneys for the United States notice and an opportunity to explain why fees, double costs, and any other penalties should not be assessed,” they said. Separately, an Alaskan attorney, who is not directly involved in the case, wrote to a federal judge on November 16, calling for Woodward, Heyman and Wilson to face sanctions over the original lawsuit.

Justice Department lawyers are fighting back against a request for sanctions over a failed lawsuit challenging Alaska's Senate election, calling its dropped appeal"far from frivolous. ” The DOJ sued Alaska election officials on October 22, alleging a second candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan could unfairly divert votes from Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. It sought to block certification if Democrat Mary Peltola won by a margin of victory smaller than the votes cast for the other Sullivan.

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The case was ultimately dismissed by federal Judge Sharon Gleason, who ruled on November 1 that the department had failed to show that its alleged injury could be remedied by a court order. The DOJ notified the court the same day that it would appeal.

, a group of intervenor-defendants who joined the case on Alaska’s side—two Alaska voters, the League of Women Voters of Alaska, and Common Cause—argued the DOJ lawsuit was “frivolous” and: “The continued pursuit of this litigation by attorneys for the Department of Justice is an embarrassing and sanctionable violation of professional norms. ”In the filing the DOJ also told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that its appeal was not frivolous and should not lead to sanctions.

“There is certainly no basis for sanctions here,” associate attorney general Stanley E. Woodward Jr., U.S. attorney Michael Heyman and assistant U.S. attorney E. Bryan Wilson wrote, arguing that “the basis for this appeal—is far from frivolous. ”contacted the DOJ, Woodward, Heyman and Wilson, as well as the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Alaska, which represent the intervenor-defendants, via email outside of regular working hours on Friday.

, who won an outright majority of first-choice votes over Sullivan. The Democrat won with a majority greater than by those cast for the second Sullivan. The intervenor-defendants had asked the appeals court to uphold the judge’s dismissal without going through the full appeals process, and to consider sanctions against the DOJ.

“The Court should summarily affirm and then give the attorneys for the United States notice and an opportunity to explain why fees, double costs, and any other penalties should not be assessed,” they said.