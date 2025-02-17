Trump DOJ Faces Decision on Biden's Lawsuit Challenging Georgia Election Laws

The future of a lawsuit filed by the previous Biden administration against Georgia's election laws hangs in the balance as President Trump's administration takes office. The lawsuit, which Biden himself labeled 'Jim Crow 2.0,' alleges that Georgia's election integrity laws contain racially discriminatory provisions. Critics argue the lawsuit lacked merit and was politically motivated, citing record voter turnout and registration in Georgia since the law was enacted.

As President Donald Trump's administration takes shape and key officials are confirmed, questions linger about the fate of a highly publicized lawsuit filed by the previous Biden administration against Georgia's election laws. Then-President Joe Biden had famously labeled these laws ' Jim Crow 2.0.

' The Biden administration initiated the lawsuit in 2021, asserting that Georgia's election integrity laws included 'racially discriminatory provisions' designed to 'deny or abridge the right to vote on account of race,' particularly harming Black voters. Then-Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the importance of voting rights in a press release, stating, 'The right of all eligible citizens to vote is the central pillar of our democracy, the right from which all other rights ultimately flow.' He added, 'This lawsuit is the first step of many we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote; that all lawful votes are counted; and that every voter has access to accurate information.' Biden further characterized the law as 'Jim Crow in the 21st Century' and later repeated the 'Jim Crow 2.0' label. This lawsuit, currently under appeal in the 11th Circuit, has coincided with record voter registration and turnout in Georgia during several elections. Critics of the lawsuit argue that it lacked merit and was politically motivated, pointing to the lack of evidence supporting the claims of racial discrimination. They highlight the successful implementation of the election reforms and the record voter participation as evidence against the lawsuit's validity. Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recently called for the lawsuit's dismissal, accusing the Biden administration and Stacey Abrams of creating a false narrative about Georgia's elections. Raffensperger stated, 'The DOJ should never be leveraged for political purposes...' and urged Attorney General Bondi to join in dropping the lawsuit. The case also came to light amid the withdrawal of another high-profile Biden-era investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams by the Trump Justice Department.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Georgia Election Law Biden Administration Trump DOJ Jim Crow Voting Rights Racial Discrimination Stacey Abrams

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Bad Precedent’: Donald Trump Rips Joe Biden for Pardoning Biden Family During His InaugurationSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden Take a California Retreat After Trump InaugurationFormer President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, escaped the Washington D.C. hustle by heading to the Santa Ynez Valley in California for a relaxing getaway shortly after Donald Trump's inauguration.

Read more »

Lara Trump Hopes for Trump Administration to 'Rectify' Biden PoliciesLara Trump, former RNC co-chair and Eric Trump's wife, expressed optimism that President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration will reverse what she perceives as detrimental policies implemented by the Biden administration. She anticipates swift action, including executive orders focusing on border security and energy independence.

Read more »

Trump inauguration live updates: Trump paints dark portrait of America, Biden nearbyDonald Trump took the presidential oath for a second time at the Capitol.

Read more »

Georgia is behind bars in first look at Ginny & Georgia season 3Things aren't looking good for Georgia in the new photos from 'Ginny & Georgia' season 3, which is set to hit Netflix on June 5.

Read more »

Trump Hints at Potential Prosecution for Biden, Citing Lack of Self-PardonIn a recent interview, former President Donald Trump suggested that President Joe Biden could face legal repercussions, emphasizing that Biden did not issue himself a preemptive pardon. Trump further claimed that the financial dealings in question were centered around Biden and questioned whether Congress should investigate the matter. While he remained noncommittal on whether he would direct the Department of Justice to probe Biden, Trump alleged that Sen. Adam Schiff had sought a pardon from Biden, implying wrongdoing. This comes amidst Biden's issuance of preemptive pardons to several individuals, including members of the January 6 committee, his siblings, and prominent figures like Mark Milley and Anthony Fauci. Biden asserted that these pardons were intended to shield individuals from politically motivated investigations that can inflict irreparable damage on their lives and reputations.

Read more »