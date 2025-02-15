Trump Dismisses Media Criticism of Musk Partnership, Calls Public 'Smart' for Understanding DOGE's Role

President Trump defended his working relationship with Elon Musk, dismissing media criticism and accusing them of attempting to drive a wedge between him and the Department of Government Efficiency head. He emphasized that the American people understand the administration's efforts to utilize DOGE for cost reduction and government efficiency.

President Donald Trump dismissed recent criticism from mainstream media and political commentators regarding his relationship with Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk . In an exclusive interview on 'Hannity' airing Tuesday, February 18, Trump stated, 'It's just so obvious. They're so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They're actually bad at it because if they were good at it, I'd never be president.

' This partnership has sparked a new wave of disapproval, with several media outlets and Democratic voices accusing Musk of overstepping presidential authority through his involvement with DOGE and dubbing the Tesla co-founder 'President Elon Musk.' 'Hannity' suggested that this criticism is an attempt to fracture the executive partnership and incite animosity between the two. Trump acknowledged these attempts, saying, 'I see it all the time… Actually, Elon called me — he said, you know, 'They're trying to drive us apart.' I said, ‘Absolutely.’' Despite the narrative, both Trump and Musk asserted that the American public understands the administration's and DOGE's efforts to reduce costs and streamline the federal government. They expressed confidence that the people 'get' what they are doing. For the complete interview, tune in to 'Hannity' on Tuesday, February 18, for an exclusive conversation with Trump and Musk





