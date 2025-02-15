Trump Dismisses Media Criticism of Musk Alliance, Says 'They're Trying to Drive Us Apart'

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency, addressed criticism from mainstream media and pundits regarding their partnership. Trump stated that the criticism is an attempt to sow discord between him and Musk, while Musk emphasized the public's understanding of their efforts to reduce government costs and scope.

President Donald Trump addressed criticism from mainstream media and pundits regarding his relationship with Elon Musk , the head of the Department of Government Efficiency. In an exclusive interview with Sean Hannity on February 18th, Trump stated, 'It's just so obvious. They're so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They're actually bad at it because if they were good at it, I'd never be president.

' This latest wave of criticism stems from Trump's second-term alliance with Musk, which has ignited outrage from several media outlets and Democratic voices. They accuse Musk of overstepping presidential authority through DOGE and dubbing the Tesla co-founder 'President Elon Musk.' Hannity posits that the criticism is an attempt to create discord between the two and drive them apart. Trump acknowledged these attempts, stating, 'I see it all time… Actually, Elon called me — he said, you know, 'They're trying to drive us apart.' I said, ‘Absolutely.’Despite the narrative, both Trump and Musk maintain that the American people are intelligent and understand the administration's and DOGE's efforts to reduce costs and shrink the federal government's scope. They believe the public sees through the attempts to portray their partnership negatively. Trump and Musk agreed that the criticism is unwarranted and that the American people are smart enough to understand the genuine intentions behind their collaboration. They emphasized their commitment to working together for the betterment of the country





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Elon Musk Media Criticism Department Of Government Efficiency DOGE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

