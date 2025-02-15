Trump Dismisses Media Attacks on Musk Partnership, Calls Critics 'Bad'

President Trump defends his relationship with Elon Musk, accusing the media of misrepresenting their partnership and attempting to drive a wedge between them.

President Donald Trump is dismissing recent criticism from mainstream media and political commentators concerning his relationship with Elon Musk , the head of the Department of Government Efficiency. In an exclusive interview on 'Hannity' airing Tuesday, February 18th, Trump stated, 'It's just so obvious. They're so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They're actually bad at it because if they were good at it, I'd never be president.

' Trump is no stranger to media criticism and attacks from liberal commentators, but his second-term alliance with Musk has sparked a new wave of condemnation. Several news outlets and Democratic voices have targeted Musk, accusing him of assuming presidential authority through DOGE and labeling the Tesla co-founder 'President Elon Musk.'Host Sean Hannity suggested that this criticism is an attempt to create a rift between the president and Musk, aiming to make them 'start hating each other.' Trump acknowledged these efforts, saying, 'I see it all the time… Actually, Elon called me — he said, you know, 'They're trying to drive us apart.' I said, ‘Absolutely.’' Despite the orchestrated narrative, both Trump and Musk maintain that the American public is intelligent and understands the administration's and DOGE's initiatives aimed at reducing costs and shrinking the federal government's scope. For the complete interview, tune in to 'Hannity' on Tuesday, February 18th, for an exclusive conversation with Trump and Musk. Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report





FoxNews

