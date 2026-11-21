The executive order move comes as Democrats prepare to launch investigations into the Trump administration next year.

President Donald Trump has ordered federal contractors to notify the White House of any congressional requests for information on their work and to coordinate their responses with the administration — a move that comes as Democrats prepare to launch investigations into his administration next year.

An executive order signed by the president Friday said contractors must “abide by any instructions received from the White House and contracting agency related to the withholding of communications that the White House or the agency has determined are protected by executive privilege. ” “If the executive branch cannot be assured that those communications will remain confidential, agencies and the White House will be chilled from sharing sensitive information with contractors, which will stymie the operation of critical Government programs,” the executive order argues.

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The order warns contractors that their agreements with the federal government could be terminated if they fail to comply with its directives. It also accuses certain congressional leaders of “harassing private companies that contract with the federal government” for information and reminds them that their probes must have a “valid legislative purpose.

” Democrats have mused about investigations into the work Trump has ordered across Washington, DC, including the construction of the White House ballroom, the repairs to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the planned renovations of the Kennedy Center. U.S. President Donald Trump watches as the last piece of steel is hoisted for construction of the White House ballroom during an event on November 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed the beam and took questions from reporters. Sen.

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Richard Blumenthal, who will chair a key Senate investigative panel, earlier this month sent letters to a slew of companies asking them to cooperate with a planned inquiry into the ballroom. The Connecticut senator previously requested from the construction firm carrying out the project information about the ballroom’s anticipated cost and how it came to chosen as the builder.

Democrats have also said they will seek to address the influx of contracts the Department of Homeland Security has granted in Trump’s second term.

“Once we have control, then there’s a lot more we can do on guardrails,” Rep. Rep. Henry Cuellar, the ranking member on the House Appropriations Homeland Security subcommittee, has told CNN, referring to bringing the funds under his committee’s oversight.

While still in the minority in Congress, Democrats have sought to investigate the department’s controversial purchasing of planes and contracts to aid Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation operations, as well as contracts for the construction of additional border wall in Big Bend National Park. DHS also came under scrutiny last year after ProPublica reported that a firm run by the husband of the agency’s chief spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, was subcontracted to produce an advertising campaign for the department in a $200 million deal.

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McLaughlin told ProPublica at the time that DHS had no visibility into which subcontractors were selected and that she recused herself because of the conflict of interest. Friday’s directive marks the latest guidance put out by the White House in anticipation of Democrats’ investigations. White House counsel Will Scharf last week penned a memo stating that executive agencies and departments within the Trump administration must obtain approval from the White House before any personnel agree to testify before Congress.

More broadly, the White House has taken a combative approach to the planned oversight of the administration. Scharf last week wrote Rep. Robert Garcia, the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, saying that the administration “will not be extorted and will not be cowed by unlawful process motivated by animus, pettiness, hatred, or any other unlawful motive to intimidate, penalize or interfere with the lawful functioning of government.

” In a separate letter to Democratic committee leaders, Scharf stated that Trump administration officials do not have to comply with demands to preserve or turn over records because of those Democrats’ current status in the congressional minority. Meanwhile, a top Congressional Democrat on Friday warned that lawmakers will withhold government funding for systems developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX if the Trump administration and tech billionaire refuse to disclose who is responsible for ordering the slowdown of Ukraine’s military-grade Starlink satellite service — the subject of another potential investigation next year.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez, Audrey Ash, Annie Grayer, Katelyn Polantz, Zachary Cohen and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.