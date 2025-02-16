Trump Details Plan for Reciprocal Tariffs, Promises 'Flooded' US Jobs

President Trump outlines his plans for a major revamp of U.S. trade policy, emphasizing reciprocal tariffs on trading partners. He argues that this will lead to greater fairness and prosperity for American workers.

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to elaborate on his plans for a significant overhaul of U.S. trade policy, emphasizing his intention to implement reciprocal tariffs on nations engaging in trade with the United States. In a detailed post published Saturday afternoon, Trump outlined the mechanics of his proposed reciprocal tariff system.

This follows his recent actions, including imposing a 25% tariff on all aluminum and steel imports, a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tariff on Chinese imports. Trump justified his move towards reciprocal tariffs as a measure of 'Fairness.' He stated, 'For purposes of this United States Policy, we will consider Countries that use the VAT System, which is far more punitive than a Tariff, to be similar to that of a Tariff.' He further added, 'Sending merchandise, product, or anything by any other name through another Country, for purposes of unfairly harming America, will not be accepted.'Trump highlighted that the VAT system, employed by numerous countries including the United Kingdom, China, and Mexico, would be treated equivalent to a tariff under his new policy. He pledged to address subsidies provided by foreign countries to gain an economic advantage over the United States, stating, 'Likewise, provisions will be made for Nonmonetary Tariffs and Trade Barriers that some Countries charge in order to keep our product out of their domain or, if they do not even let U.S. businesses operate.' The president asserted his administration's ability to accurately quantify the cost of non-monetary trade barriers.He posited that this system would be equitable, leaving no room for complaints from other nations. He proposed that countries feeling the tariff burden could mitigate it by reducing or eliminating their tariffs against the United States. Trump concluded his post by stating, 'There are no Tariffs if you manufacture or build your product in the United States.' He claimed that the United States had been subjected to unfair treatment from both friendly and hostile nations, asserting that this new system would usher in fairness and prosperity to the previously complex and unfair trade system. Trump reiterated his administration's commitment to achieving a 'level playing field for American workers,' urging his Secretaries of State, Commerce, Treasury, and the United States Trade Representative to implement reciprocal trade practices effectively. He previously stated that U.S. would be 'flooded with jobs' as foreign trading partners are incentivized to relocate their businesses to American soil, despite criticism of his tariffs in recent weeks. He envisioned an influx of American jobs across various sectors, including medicine, automobiles, and technology, contingent upon businesses establishing operations within U.S. borders.





FoxNews

TRADE POLICY RECIPROCAL TARIFFS DONALD TRUMP FAIRNESS AMERICAN JOBS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

