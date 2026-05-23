President Donald Trump's deputies are proposing new amendments to the immigration system that would strengthen government control over the legalization process for economic migrants.

President Donald Trump’s deputies are closing the hidden process used by former presidents to covertly legalize or amnesty millions of economic migrants during the last few decades.

The AOS pathway to green cards -- and then citizenship -- must instead follow the normal legalization pathway that goes through the U.S. embassies in their home countries. Millions of economic migrants in the United States -- including long-resident illegal migrants, temporary foreign workers, tourists, students, people with parole visas, Biden-era illegals with Temporary Protective Status, people who overstay their visas, and even people who have been given a final order of deportation -- have gotten their legal status -- often with amnesty -- via the AOS process instead of exiting the country to apply at the U.S. embassy in their home country.

"We’re returning to the original intent of the law to ensure aliens navigate our nation’s immigration system properly," said Zach Kahler, a spokesman for Joseph Edlow’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, which is part of Markwayne Mullin’s Department of Homeland Security. This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivizing loopholes.

That is a big deal, it’s a positive," said Kevin Lynn, founder of the U.S. Tech Workers group, which campaigns against the H-1B and other white-collar migration programs. The process will also block many illegal migrants from the bureaucratic amnesty process because embassy reviewers have tighter approval rules that cannot be overruled by pro-migration judges.

The change would make it difficult for the many low-wage employers who now import their workers by dangling the promise of future legalization in exchange for years of work. The process will be massively disruptive to businesses and families who have to separate to apply at home.

The implementation of this policy caused slow-quitting of jobs and an increase in the level of animosity towards Trump and intricately linked organizations, with Zero Prep Work to set the precedent and lose SUPPORT FROM LEGAL IMMIGRANTS. The changes are expensive and harm to their jobs and families and obstruct ICE's efforts to arrest illegal aliens and make arrests easier. This causes incalculable losses of illegal immigration business. Kevin Lynn, Jared Culver in Breitbart News





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Economic Migrants Green Card Adjustment Of Status Policy Changes Proposal To Close AOS Pathway

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