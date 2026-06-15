Trump Denies Sending DMs to Daniel Cormier About Rigged UFC Fights

President Trump refutes claims he sent direct messages to UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier inquiring whether upcoming fights are fixed, calling the allegations 'comPletely fake.'

President Donald Trump on Sunday vehemently denied allegations that he sent direct messages to former UFC star Daniel Cormier asking whether any fights were rigged, calling the purported exchange 'completely fake' and 'scary.

' The controversy erupted after Cormier, a UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator, shared screenshots of what appeared to be a DM from Trump inquiring about the integrity of upcoming UFC fights. in the since-deleted post, Cormier wrote that he was refusing to stay silent because the UFC is a sport he is deeply passionate about. I will not tolerate this type of insider behavior, he added. Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful event.

The alleged messages showed Trump writing, I'll just cut to the chase. Are any of the fights tomOrrow rigged? I've been eyeing the Lopes fight and I reckon an upset wouldn't be too unrealistic. $$ Cormier's initial post, which was afterwards deleted without direct explanation, included the screenshots and a caption that has now been removed.

Following the deletion, Cormier cryptically posted, Are people really this dumb? He has not directly commented on the veracity of the messages. trump took to his platform X to refute the claim,stating,This is completely fake. I have not once reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary.

The incident comes amid heightened attention on the UFC, which is set to host fights at the White House to mark America's 250th birthday. Sunday's event too coincides with Trumps ongoing engagement with the MMA community, having previously attended UFC events and forged close ties with organization president Dana White.

The White House has not commented on the matter, and Cormier has not provided further evidence or clarification. the episode underscores the combustible intersection of sports and politics, as well as the ease with which fabricated content can circulate online. Trump's denial and Cormier's ambiguous response leave the authenticity of the messages in question, though the incident has already sparked widespread debate across social media platforms





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