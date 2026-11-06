Trump Demotes Alaska Senate Votes to Sullivan Ignoring Ranked-Choice Law

President Donald Trump demands Alaska Senate votes for minor candidates go to Dan Sullivan, a move legal experts say violates state ranked-choice voting statutes.

President Donald Trump issued a directive on Thursday requiring that all votes cast for two minor candidates in Alaska's contentious U.S. Senate race be transferred to incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. This proposal directly challenges the established legal framework of Alaska's election system and has been dismissed by legal scholars as having no basis in state law.

Legal Experts Reject Vote Transfer Proposal

Jef Feldman, a University of Washington law professor with extensive litigation experience in Alaska, confirmed to Newsweek that state election laws provide no mechanism to arbitrarily assign votes from other candidates to Senator Sullivan. He emphasized that Alaska statutes clearly define the proper procedure for tabulating votes, rendering Trump's suggestion legally invalid.

Also read DOJ Appeals Alaska Senate Ruling as Mary Peltola Holds Narrow Lead Over Dan Sullivan

Feldman stated that disregarding voter rankings would raise significant constitutional concerns, though he noted these issues would not arise because the existing statute is explicit about how ballots must be processed. The White House, along with campaigns for Gerald Heikes, Mary Peltola, and Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., have been contacted for comment regarding this development.

Current Vote Totals and Election Margin

Unofficial results released on Thursday show Democrat Mary Peltola holding a narrow lead over Senator Dan Sullivan with 102,962 votes compared to 102,325 votes. This represents a margin of just 637 votes, or approximately 0.3 percent of the total count, leaving the outcome highly uncertain as more than 8,000 first-choice votes remain distributed among lower-performing candidates.

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Gerald Heikes received 4,846 votes, accounting for roughly 2.3 percent of the total, while Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. garnered 3,600 votes, or about 1.7 percent. Neither Peltola nor Sullivan currently holds a majority of first-choice votes, triggering the next phase of the electoral process under Alaska's specific rules.

Mechanics of Alaska Ranked-Choice System

Under Alaska's ranked-choice voting protocol, if no candidate achieves more than 50 percent of first-choice votes, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Ballots associated with the eliminated candidate are then transferred to the voter's next-ranked choice among the remaining candidates, a process that continues until one contender secures a majority.

The official ranked-choice tabulation is scheduled to take place on November 18. During this period, some votes initially cast for Heikes and Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. may ultimately benefit Senator Sullivan if voters designated him as their second choice. However, other ballots could transfer to Peltola or become exhausted if voters did not rank any remaining candidate.

Profile of Controversial Candidate Gerald Heikes

Gerald Heikes, a Palmer, Alaska resident who works as a minister and drywall contractor, has previously run for governor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House. He finished fifth in the August top-four primary with about 1 percent of the vote but remained on the general election ballot after fourth-place finisher David Leslie withdrew.

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Heikes has been involved in allegations regarding efforts to shape the four-candidate ballot, though Peltola's campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee deny recruiting candidates into the race. Trump's recent social media post brought Heikes directly into the political dispute, highlighting his potential significance due to his current vote count exceeding that of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.

Escalation of Federal and State Investigations

Trump's demand marks a further escalation in a controversy that has already prompted both state and federal investigations alongside multiple lawsuits. The incident underscores the intense political pressure surrounding the Alaska Senate race, where legal interpretations of voting procedures are central to determining the final winner.

As the November 18 tabulation approaches, the distribution of second-choice votes will likely determine whether Senator Sullivan overtakes Peltola or if the Democrat maintains her slender lead. The situation remains fluid, with thousands of ballots potentially altering the final outcome through the ranked-choice mechanism.