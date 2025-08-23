Trump Demands Resignation Of Fed Governor Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations

Trump pressures Fed Governor Lisa Cook to resign following allegations of mortgage fraud by Bill Pulte. This move escalates Trump's ongoing campaign to control the Federal Reserve and influence its interest rate policies.

President Donald Trump escalated his pressure on the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, urging Governor Lisa Cook to resign amidst allegations of mortgage fraud . Bill Pulte , director of the agency overseeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, accused Cook of fraudulently obtaining better mortgage terms by claiming two homes as her primary residence in 2021.

Pulte, requesting a Justice Department investigation, pointed to Cook's purchase of a home in Michigan and a condo in Georgia within weeks of each other, and alleged that she had also listed the Georgia condo for rent. \Cook, appointed to the Fed by former President Joe Biden in 2022, has denied the allegations. The Federal Reserve declined to comment on the accusations, and the Justice Department spokesperson also chose not to offer a response. This latest development represents another front in Trump's ongoing battle with the Federal Reserve, which has resisted his demands for interest rate cuts. \If Cook were to resign, the White House could nominate a replacement, further cementing Trump's influence over the central bank. Trump has repeatedly stated that he would only appoint individuals who support lower interest rates. This situation further complicates the already strained relationship between the White House and the Fed, with Trump's repeated attacks on Powell, the Fed Chair, escalating tensions. Trump's desire to exert control over the Fed stems from his belief that lower interest rates would stimulate the economy and reduce the government's borrowing costs. However, the Fed maintains that slashing rates prematurely could lead to uncontrolled inflation and hinder economic growth





