President Donald Trump demands a genuine agreement with Iran, accusing Tehran of decades of deception. New details emerge on diplomatic efforts led by Qatar and intensified US economic sanctions.

President Donald Trump declared on Friday that Iran desires a deal with the United States but refuses to agree to terms that Washington considers acceptable. During a White House news conference, the president accused Tehran of "bullshitting people for 51 years" while demanding a "real deal" to resolve the ongoing confrontation. His remarks came as diplomatic channels remained active, with Qatar i mediators attempting to bridge the gap between the two nations amidst heightened tensions and military posturing.

Diplomatic Efforts In Berlin And Washington

The president's comments followed a Thursday meeting in Berlin involving Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Qatari envoy Ali al-Thawadi. Qatar has spent weeks attempting to broker an agreement that would restore the ceasefire, restart nuclear negotiations, and avert another major military confrontation between Washington and Tehran. This diplomatic push follows a series of high-level contacts, including a visit to Washington last week by the Qatari prime minister, who met with Trump and Vice President JD Vance to discuss Iran.

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Economic Pressure Intensifies Under Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared on Friday that Iran has no crude oil at sea available for international buyers, marking a historic shift in global energy markets. "For the first time in the history since Iran has started producing oil, they have no oil on the water," Bessent said during an interview aboard Air Force One while returning from China. He described the administration's Operation Economic Outcast, now two and a half months old, as the most extensive campaign of economic isolation against any country in history, asserting that the pressure is successfully squeezing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Strait Of Hormuz Threats And Naval Blockade

Despite the economic strain, the strategic waterway remains a focal point of conflict and negotiation. Bessent noted that oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz had reached their highest level since the conflict began, even as Iranian threats to commercial shipping persist. Trump also pointed to the U.S. naval blockade during his Friday news conference, asserting that American forces had established control over the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iranian authorities continue to threaten vessels that disregard Tehran's transit requirements, maintaining a state of high alert for international maritime traffic.

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Oil Prices And Future Military Options

The president raised the prospect of a broader agreement while discussing gasoline prices, which he said had fallen by 60 cents a gallon over the past month and could decline further depending on how Washington ultimately resolves its confrontation with Tehran. Trump indicated that he was in no rush to make a decision regarding further military strikes against Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure. He suggested that such actions could wait until after the beginning of the new year, a sentiment he repeated in interviews with Fox News and Axios.

Recent Violence And Ongoing Investigations

The continuing danger to commercial shipping was underscored on Friday when a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while transiting out of the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred approximately eight nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, sparking a fire aboard the vessel but causing no reported casualties or environmental damage. Authorities were investigating the incident, and responsibility for the attack had not been established. Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened retaliation against further American or Israeli military action, keeping diplomatic stakes high.