President Trump accuses the Commerce Department of political manipulation of GDP figures, linking revised data to Republican losses in the midterm elections.

President Donald Trump accused the Commerce Department of deliberately issuing incorrect economic growth data prior to the midterm elections, calling for an immediate investigation into the matter. The dispute centers on a Wednesday revision to the third-quarter gross domestic product, which the Bureau of Economic Analysis updated from 3.4% to 4.3%. This latest conflict highlights a persistent pattern of the president challenging official statistics that contradict his narrative of an economic boom.

Questioning Economic Growth Data Integrity

The Bureau of Economic Analysis routinely updates its economic figures to improve accuracy, a standard procedure that includes revisions to GDP and monthly jobs reports. However, President Trump argued that the recent adjustment represented a massive and purposeful error rather than a routine statistical correction. He linked the revision directly to the poor performance of Republicans in the November 3 midterm elections, which resulted in Democrats taking control of both houses of Congress.

Also read Trump Demands Investigation Into 'Fake' GDP Data After 4.3% Third-Quarter Growth Revision

The President stated that the real numbers published before the election were fake and demanded to know why the correct figure was not issued earlier. He emphasized that he is requesting an immediate investigation into the situation within the government agency responsible for calculating these metrics. The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment, especially as the government remained largely closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

History of Challenging Official Statistics

This incident follows a pattern of President Trump undermining trust in economic data that fails to support his claims of historic economic success. In August 2025, he fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after a weak jobs report showed only 73,000 jobs added in July. That report also revealed that 258,000 fewer jobs were added in May and June than previously reported, prompting immediate and severe retaliation against the agency leadership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Voters did not share the President's belief that the economy was strong, with 76% describing economic conditions as not so good or poor in the AP Voter Poll. Approximately two-thirds of voters believed that Trump's own policies had fueled inflation. Despite these public sentiment indicators, the President continues to claim credit for stronger economic growth while dismissing unfavorable data as politically motivated.

Inflation Data and Market Implications

President Trump ignored a simultaneous report from the same federal agency, which indicated that the personal consumption expenditures price index accelerated to an annual pace of 3.8% in October. This measure of inflation remained stubbornly high, contradicting the administration's broader economic messaging. The persistence of high inflation adds complexity to the debate over the accuracy and timing of economic reports.

Undermining trust in economic data threatens the credibility of figures needed by businesses, financial markets, and consumers for making investment decisions. Reliable data is essential for the stability of the financial system, and political attacks on statistical agencies can have long-term consequences for market confidence. The ongoing dispute between the White House and economic agencies creates uncertainty for stakeholders relying on precise government data.