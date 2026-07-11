Trump Orders DOJ Probe Into Democrats Over Impeachment Threats Against Blanche and Donors

President Trump said he ordered the Department of Justice to investigate Democratic lawmakers he accused of threatening impeachment and imprisonment of officials and Republican donors after Democrats won House and Senate majorities.

President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into Democratic lawmakers he accuses of threatening to impeach Attorney General Todd Blanche and other administration officials. The directive follows a wave of threats from newly empowered Democrats who control both chambers of Congress after winning strong majorities in the midterm elections. Trump characterized these political maneuvers as illegal extortion at the highest level of government.

The announcement arrived Saturday afternoon via a Truth Social post, where Trump detailed his frustration with what he described as a coordinated campaign by Democrats to punish political opponents without legal justification. He asserted that no impeachable acts have been committed or even considered by the targets of these threats. Trump demanded that those making such threats be held accountable and imprisoned for their actions.

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Trump specifically highlighted the threats against Republican donors, describing them as some of the most respected people in the world. He accused Democrats of weaponizing the law to intimidate supporters simply because of their political affiliations. This accusation forms the core of his demand for a federal probe into what he terms lawfare and extortion against private citizens and party loyalists.

Among the targeted politicians, Trump singled out Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. He referenced her recent comments urging young graduates to avoid working for the Trump administration to prevent future legal troubles. Slotkin had stated she wanted to send a deterrence message to college students considering careers in the current administration. Trump labeled these statements as part of an illegal process aimed at suppressing political participation.

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The broader context involves multiple Democratic figures calling for oversight and potential impeachment proceedings. House Oversight Chairman Robert Garcia advised individuals to prepare legally following the election results. Representatives Hank Johnson and Deborah Ross floated the idea of impeaching Attorney General Blanche over claims he undermined the rule of law. Meanwhile, Representative Thomas Massey announced plans to force a vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Other Democratic leaders have also joined the push for investigations. Representative Jamie Raskin and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called for probes into the Department of Government Efficiency. This agency was previously managed by Elon Musk, who contributed more than $400 million to support Republican candidates during the midterms. These developments highlight the intense partisan friction emerging as the new Congress prepares to exercise its oversight powers.

Legal experts have noted that threatening impeachment is a constitutionally protected power of Congress. They emphasized that federal investigations are intended to operate independently of direct White House direction. The Justice Department has not yet announced its official response to Trump's request for a criminal probe. The dispute underscores the escalating tensions between the executive branch and the legislative majority.

Trump concluded his post by reiterating his call for strict accountability. He wrote that Republicans must get smart quickly in response to what he views as aggressive political tactics. The appointment of Stephen Miller as chief of staff occurred just before this latest escalation. The situation remains fluid as Democrats prepare to utilize their new majorities to challenge the Trump administration.