former President Donald Trump has called for the immediate dismissal of the New York criminal and ciVil cases against him, citing recantation and coercion allegations from key witness Michael Cohen. trump argues that the prosecutors' reliance on coerced testimony invalidates the entire legal basis for the prosecutions.

former President Donald Trump demanded on Tuesday morning that the legal cases pending against him in New York City be immediately dismissed. In a post to his Truth Social account shortly after midNight, Trump cited recent statements from his former lawyer Michael Cohen ,who claimed he was pressured and coerced by prosecutors into testifying against him.

Trump argued that since Cohen, a star witness, has recanted his testimony and revealed alleged coercion,the entire basis for the cases collapses. he pointed to admissions from the prosecution that Cohen was central to building the cases, questioning how they could continue. Trump characterized the investigations by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as political witch hunts and hoaxes aimed at damaging him.

Cohen had detailed his experience in a Substack essay, describing feeling compelled during meetings and trials to only provide information that would help convict Trump. He said prosecutors used leading questions to shape his testimony to fit thier narrative,and that both James and Bragg shared a playbook of blurring justice and politics for personal gain. Trump seized on these claims,asserting that with Cohen's credibility undermined, the cases are discredited and must be dismissed.

He called for the prosecutors to face criminal charges for what he termed lawfare and weaponization of the legal system. The news also briefly mentions the tightening Los Angeles mayoral race involving Karen Bass, Spencer Pratt, and Nithya Raman, though this appears separate from the main Trump story





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Trump Michael Cohen Letitia James Alvin Bragg New York Cases Coercion Witness Recantation Dismissal Demand Political Witch Hunt Truth Social

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