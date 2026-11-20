President Trump clarifies the meaning of MAGA following Elon Musk's public disavowal of the slogan, while Musk reflects on his political spending losses.

President Donald Trump addressed the definition of the MAGA movement during a phone interview with NBC News on Thursday, asserting that the slogan holds a very specific meaning. These remarks came shortly after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk publicly stated that he is not part of the MAGA movement. Trump, who was flying back to Washington from Asia, emphasized that individuals who drift away from this core identity often face significant challenges.

Trump Defends MAGA Definition

The President declined to directly rebuke the technology billionaire, instead describing Musk as a friend and ally who shared his travel schedule. Trump noted that while there are many definitions of the term out there, his own view is quite specific. He added that those who stray from this path do not do very well, implying a strong correlation between adherence to the movement and political or professional success.

Also read Elon Musk backs away from Trump’s MAGA brand after Republicans’ midterm election washout

Musk Clarifies Political Stance

Elon Musk had previously told New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin that he does not identify with MAGA, citing a lack of blind adherence to Republican Party policies. The billionaire admitted feeling foolish about the substantial amount of money he spent backing Republican candidates during the midterm elections. He expressed regret, stating that if he could rewind time, he would have invested less in those campaigns.

Political History and Campaign Losses

Despite his current comments, Musk previously told a crowd in Pennsylvania during the 2024 election cycle that he was dark MAGA. His largest financial commitment of that cycle supported Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for Senate. Paxton ultimately lost to state Representative James Talarico, as Democrats also gained control of the House and Senate. This electoral setback highlighted the risks of heavy political engagement for the tech executive.

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DOGE Partnership and Subpoenas

Musk led the Department of Government Efficiency in 2025, a role that initially created public friction before being patched up by December. Following this, he began funding Republican congressional campaigns to rebuild political capital. However, legal pressures remain, with Rep. Yassamin Ansari reminding Musk that subpoenas are still valid despite his political shifts. She confirmed that investigations into his activities are continuing.

International Context and Future Outlook

The President mentioned a trilateral meeting involving Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen during his recent travels. While Musk traveled with the American delegation, the political landscape remains complex. Trump emphasized Musk's good intentions despite the public disagreement over the MAGA label. The situation illustrates the evolving relationship between government efficiency initiatives and traditional political movements.