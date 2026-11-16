Trump Defers Blacklisting Nvidia Chip Suspect to Preserve China Ties

President Trump justified delaying the blacklisting of Megaspeed for alleged chip smuggling to China, citing the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with Beijing. He dismissed internal cabinet disagreements over the decision as mere differences of opinion.

held off on blacklisting a suspected Nvidia chip smuggler to keep good relations with Beijing.

“He might have delayed it, but he was doing that because if you didn’t delay it, if you didn’t do something, you could have had a blowup with China,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn before leaving for Asia. “We’re having a very good relationship with China right now, and I understand both sides of it,” he added. President Trump speaks to members of the media before departing the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

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U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, left, speaks with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. Trump also shrugged off an ongoing feud between Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as “two different views” over allowing Beijing access to sensitive AI technology and said he has no plans to replace the former Cantor Fitzgerald boss.

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Bessent publicly blasted Commerce and Lutnick Friday for the delay in blacklisting Singapore-based Megaspeed despite fears it was smuggling advanced AI chips to China.