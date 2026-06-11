Trump Defends Pulte's Appointment as Acting DNI Amid Bipartisan Backlash

President Donald Trump has stood by his decision to install Bill Pulte as the acting director of national intelligence, despite criticism from both sides of the aisle. The White House has also prepared for a UFC event on the South Lawn, while residents in El Paso protest a data center deal. Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's political ambitions are being scrutinized, and Iran vows retaliation after US strikes. Former GOP congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene makes controversial remarks, and a CIA veteran expresses concerns about Trump's DNI pick.

President Donald Trump has reiterated his intention to appoint Bill Pulte , a top housing official, as the acting director of national intelligence, despite bipartisan opposition to the move.

Trump's statement came shortly after he announced his choice of Jay Clayton as the permanent director, yielding to pressure from Republican lawmakers to swiftly make a formal nomination. The White House has prepared the South Lawn of the presidential residence to host a UFC fight on June 14, which coincides with President Trump's birthday and Flag Day.

Meanwhile, in El Paso, residents chanted 'vote them out' after the city council decided to maintain its controversial incentive agreement with Meta for a new data center. In political news, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's expanding political outreach has sparked speculation about her future ambitions, with some suggesting a 2028 presidential run or a Senate bid. Iran has vowed retaliation after the US launched strikes against multiple targets in the country.

Former GOP congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused President Trump and those opposing the release of the Epstein files of being 'traitors.

' A CIA veteran has raised concerns about Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence, warning that Bill Pulte's appointment could send a 'dangerous' message and potentially interfere in the midterm elections by 'weaponizing' information





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