Trump defends Pentagon chief as Massie targets him: 'Hegseth should be praised, not impeached'

President Donald Trump is defending War Secretary Pete Hegseth as GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky targets the Pentagon chief for impeachment.

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Thomas Massie, R-Ky. , amid the congressman’s push to impeach War Secretary Pete Hegseth. The president issued a Truth Social post on Monday slamming the congressman as"a total loser" while asserting that the war secretary"should be praised, not impeached.

Also read Massie Files Impeachment Against Hegseth as Trump Vows Full Support

" "Defeated Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, a total loser, is trying to Impeach perhaps the most popular and successful military official in the Country, Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth,"Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. , speaks on impeaching U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth outside the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 9, 2026 in Washington, D.C.

"With recruitment at an ALL-TIME HIGH, from an all-time low under Sleepy Joe Biden, and TWO VICTORIES, Venezuela and Iran, Pete Hegseth should be praised, not Impeached. Congress, stand up for Pete!!!

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"REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: HOW MIDTERMS MAY CHANGE THE HOUSE IMPEACHMENT EQUATION FOR HEGSETH President Donald Trump speaks with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at U.S. Army War College on July 15, 2026, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.since late 2012, lost the GOP primary earlier this year in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL who went on to win the seat during the general election. "My effort to impeach Secretary Hegseth is a much gentler version of what's coming when the Democrats assume control of the House and Senate next year," Massie said, according to a.

"They will hold hearings and trials. President Trump should replace Secretary Hegseth now while he can still get a replacement confirmed in the Senate. "