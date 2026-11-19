President Donald Trump advocates for Jensen Huang following his resignation from Nvidia amid national security probes and personal scandals, citing the firm's technological superiority.

President Donald Trump traveled to Shenzhen, China, for meetings with President Xi Jinping, but utilized a subsequent television appearance to vigorously defend Jensen Huang, the founder and former chief executive officer of Nvidia. The remarks occurred during a Wednesday broadcast of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, where the president addressed the rapidly evolving situation surrounding the semiconductor giant's leadership crisis.

Defense of Key Technological Talent

Trump characterized the departure of Jensen Huang not as a necessary corporate correction, but as a significant loss of irreplaceable human capital. He emphasized that society must protect its brightest innovators, stating, "We have to take care of our geniuses; by the way, we don't have that many of them." The president argued that the board of directors appeared overly rigid in their decision to reject Huang's potential return.

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Highlighting the competitive landscape, Trump described Nvidia's Blackwell processor as being "10 years ahead" of any competing technology. He asserted that the intricate nature of the chip design makes it impossible for adversaries to simply copy the product. This stands in stark contrast to media piracy, which the president noted allows films to be distributed globally within hours of release. He drew a parallel to his own support of Elon Musk during his first term, arguing that without presidential intervention, such technological milestones would not have been achieved.

Origins of the Resignation Crisis

The controversy leading to Jensen Huang's resignation began on October 29, following a New York Times report linking the executive to Alice Huang. This Alice Huang is a businesswoman and former executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based firm that ranks among Nvidia's largest customers in Southeast Asia. U.S. intelligence officials have suspected that Alice Huang may have been gathering information for Beijing, although there is no public evidence that Jensen Huang knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence operations. CNN sources later indicated that intelligence agencies remain divided on the strength of this evidence.

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Jensen Huang acknowledged his personal failures in a letter to employees on November 8, admitting to being unfaithful to his wife. He wrote that he had "fallen short of that responsibility" regarding his leadership role. The Nvidia board initiated an independent investigation on the same day. However, subsequent reports emerged detailing a second extramarital relationship with a direct report, followed by Reuters reporting on a third relationship, further complicating his standing with the company.

Regulatory Action and Board Decisions

On November 11, the Nvidia board accepted Jensen Huang's resignation from his roles as president, chief executive officer, and director. The company publicly announced the departure the following morning and appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as the interim chief executive officer. The market reacted swiftly to the news, with Nvidia shares dropping 14 percent at the opening bell before recovering most of those initial losses.

Despite Jensen Huang's subsequent request on the platform X to return as chief executive officer if deemed in the company's interest, the board remained firm. During a quarterly earnings call, Board Chair Harvey Jones stated that the board unanimously accepted the resignation and had no intention of reinstating Jensen Huang. The same call reported record quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion, underscoring the company's financial resilience despite the leadership turmoil.

Federal Scrutiny and Political Context

Jensen Huang now faces direct scrutiny from the United States Congress, with his testimony scheduled for multiple legislative committees. He has agreed to closed-door, transcribed interviews with the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Intelligence Committee, and the China Select Committee on December 1. Senator Tim Scott, the South Carolina Republican who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, announced that Jensen Huang has also agreed to appear before that panel, although a specific date for that hearing has not yet been established.

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President Trump has maintained a steady defense of the executive throughout the entire duration of the scandal. On November 9, before the formal resignation was processed, Trump told reporters that Jensen Huang had assured him he "had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy." When pressed during his recent interview regarding whether the affair constituted a national security concern, the president stated he had not heard that Alice Huang was a spy, describing her merely as a businesswoman who purchased computer chips.