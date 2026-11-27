President Trump has publicly defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following his resignation and subsequent reinstatement amid allegations of affairs and potential security risks, praising Huang's leadership and impact on the company's stock.

Donald Trump, 80, has offered a staunch but vague defense of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang during a Thanksgiving Mar-a-Lago grilling. Huang resigned on Nov. 12 after news broke of his affairs—including one he confirmed with a suspected Chinese spy.

But less than two weeks later, he was back in the CEO chair after Numerous questions have arisen, including concerns over Jensen’s affair with Alice Huang, no relation, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed and an alleged spy, and the security risks it may pose. Speaking to the press at his Florida resort on Thursday, the president took credit for Huang’s reinstatement and strongly backed his leadership. The president added he expected to speak to Huang before Monday.

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“I think he’s a very important part of Nvidia...without him I just don’t know. Everybody’s replaceable, I guess, but I saw what was happening with the company, what was happening with the stock, and I think it’s a great thing he’s going back,” Trump said towards the end of the question and answer session.