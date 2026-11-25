President Trump supports Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's return and offers potential pardon, though he doubts it will be needed before Huang faces Congressional scrutiny.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is preparing to face intense scrutiny from US lawmakers next week, a critical moment for the semiconductor giant following a controversy that threatened his leadership. President Donald Trump publicly stated on Tuesday that granting a presidential pardon to Huang is 'an option,' although he expressed confidence that the tech executive will successfully navigate his upcoming congressional testimony without needing such drastic measures.

The White House and the Nvidia board have moved to stabilize the company after Huang stepped down temporarily amid revelations of personal conduct issues. The board announced Huang's reappointment as president, chief executive, and board member on Monday, stating that directors were satisfied with his candor and ability to lead after a series of internal meetings.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Trump Pressure and Stock Surge

Trump's Stance on Huang's Legal Safety

Donald Trump offered specific guidance for Jensen Huang before he appears before closed-door hearings with three House committees next Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee a week from Thursday. The President advised Huang to simply tell the truth, noting that his lawyers would provide necessary counsel, but asserted that he has always found Huang to be '100 percent aboveboard.'

When asked about the worst-case scenario, Trump confirmed that a pardon is a viable political tool he could utilize, yet he personally believes it will not be necessary. He stated that he does not think Huang needs to invoke his Fifth Amendment privileges to avoid self-incrimination, describing the situation as an 'interesting story' that Huang should address directly rather than through legal silence.

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The Allegations and Bipartisan Backlash

The controversy began when reports emerged that Jensen Huang had multiple extramarital affairs, including a relationship with Alice Huang, a woman US intelligence services suspected of being a Chinese spy. Although the pair are not related, Alice Huang is alleged to have smuggled restricted advanced Nvidia chips into China while potentially extracting sensitive intelligence from her former partner.

Nvidia also confirmed that Jensen Huang had an affair with the company's vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell, as well as an unnamed third staffer. The reinstatement of the CEO comes amidst a bipartisan backlash on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers fear that critical American technology destined for national security could be falling into Chinese hands due to these personal connections.

Government Confirmation and Security Concerns

Despite the intense personal scrutiny, the federal government has publicly cleared Jensen Huang of any criminal activity. President Trump wrote that the Attorney General of the United States confirmed the US Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. The President further described Huang as a 'Great Patriot' and a 'National Treasure,' asserting there is no reason to believe his return poses a national security risk.

Beijing has denied all allegations regarding Alice Huang's alleged espionage activities. However, the incident has highlighted the fragility of corporate governance in the face of geopolitical tensions. US intelligence services had previously believed Alice Huang was deployed to steer Nvidia's business decisions to give China greater access to cutting-edge AI hardware, a claim that sparked the current crisis.

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Nvidia's Response and Future Outlook

In his first public statement since stepping down, Jensen Huang expressed humility and a renewed commitment to the company. He stated that he takes the responsibility with 'greatest humility' and cannot wait to get back to work. The Nvidia board emphasized that their unanimous vote to reinstate him was based on thorough internal investigations into his personal conduct and leadership capabilities.

President Trump urged Nvidia to continue its thorough internal investigation of its compliance with US export controls to ensure national security protections remain intact. He concluded his remarks by congratulating Jensen Huang, the Nvidia Board, and the American people, thanking everyone for their attention to this complex matter. Huang, who has been married to his wife Lori since 1985, now faces the dual challenge of rebuilding public trust and leading a critical tech firm under a microscope.