President Donald Trump said Jensen Huang will return to Nvidia at an almost higher level despite a sex scandal, calling the controversy a possible net positive and dismissing reports linking a woman to Chinese espionage.

President Donald Trump on Monday publicly defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, saying the embattled tech leader will return to the company at an almost higher level despite a sex scandal that forced him to step down less than two weeks ago.

Trump Defends Huang Return

Huang was welcomed back at Nvidia on Monday after the board reinstated him as CEO. Trump made the comments during an interview with CNBC's Squawk On The Street. I think he is going to start off at an almost higher level, Trump said of how he expects Huang to be received back at Nvidia. He apologized for the indiscretion, which was unfortunate.

Also read Trump says he spoke ‘directly and indirectly’ with Nvidia’s board about reinstating Jensen Huang

That was probably, that is what brought it to such a level because sex sells, fellas. The president later added, I actually think it could be, I mean, it sounds strange, but I think it could be a net positive. Trump also praised Huang's character and said the scandal would not diminish him. He is apologized for that to the company, to the country, and to his family and his wife, who is a fantastic person.

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I know her. She is a fantastic woman, by the way. Trump said the controversy was a terrible spotlight in one way, but in another way it showed how advanced this company is, how incredibly advanced it is with respect to chips. The president continued, I think he is going to be at a similar level to what he was.

I do not think he is going to be diminished at all. I think people respect what he has gone through. They really respect it. And he has handled it very well.

President Claims Intervention Role

Trump also claimed that he intervened and spoke with the Nvidia board directly, and that he worked with other officials including Vice President JD Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. I believe my intervention was very important. And I worked with other people, you know, in the administration, JD and Scott, he said. I am very, very happy that the company had the courage and the board had the courage to do the right thing, Trump said.

Nvidia said the reinstatement followed a series of meetings with Huang that left the board satisfied with his candor and ability to lead. The company added that it received input from senior levels of the U.S. government and is confident Huang's return poses no risk. The reinstatement comes amid an ongoing review by an independent board committee following recent reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Nvidia said that the investigation will proceed to conclusion with Huang's full support and cooperation. Trump also cast doubt on reports that Huang's mistress, Alice Huang, is connected to China's espionage service. As far as the woman is concerned, every time you have a Chinese woman that is good-looking or beautiful, they say she is a spy, the president said.

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Nvidia Review And Espionage Doubts

In contrast, Trump argued Christine Fang, the suspected Chinese honeypot who had a relationship with former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif. ), probably was a spy. Trump further suggested that something floating around inside Huang's mind may have been a key reason why Nvidia decided to reinstate him as CEO.

The bigger impact was, you know, he has got other chips in his brain that nobody else knows about, Trump said in his interview with CNBC, seemingly referring to a future chip design Huang may be thinking up. Trump also claimed Huang could have become a leader in China's artificial intelligence industry if he had not been reinstated as Nvidia CEO.

If we did not do this, I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, Hey, how would you like to come to China? He has got a little Chinese blood in him. He has got a little blood there. How would you like to come to China and head up Huawei?

Trump told CNBC. Earlier Monday, Trump posted an AI-edited version of the iconic image of him being hustled offstage by Secret Service agents after a failed assassination attempt in Butler, Pa. on July 13, 2024. In the altered image, posted on Truth Social, Huang's bloodied face replaced Trump's, with a clenched fist hoisting a red bra overhead. In the background, the American flag was replaced by a banner bearing Nvidia's logo.

The social media post came as Huang returned to Nvidia on Monday, less than two weeks after he stepped down as CEO amid the sex scandal.