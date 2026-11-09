Trump Defends Jensen Huang Amid Spy Investigation at Nvidia

President Trump backs Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling him honorable despite allegations he leaked data to China via a suspected spy.

President Donald Trump publicly defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Sunday, stating the technology leader has performed an "amazing job" in his role. The comments emerged while an investigation is ongoing into Huang's personal relationship with Alice Huang, a woman identified as a suspected Chinese spy. The President expressed that he was unaware the CEO had committed any wrongdoing, despite the intelligence concerns surrounding the situation.

Trump Claims Huang Is Honorable Guy

President Trump told reporters that he had not spoken with Jensen Huang regarding the allegations. He described the CEO as a "fine person" and an "honorable guy," noting that he believed Huang likely had an excuse for his actions. The President stated he did not wish he had acted differently when he was initially briefed about the intelligence, expressing hope that everything would be fine for the Nvidia leader.

Also read NVIDIA Board Launches Investigation into CEO Jensen Huang Amid Spy Allegations

Board Launches Independent Security Probe

Nvidia announced that its Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation into the matter. The probe was triggered by reporting that Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. An independent committee of directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, will oversee this inquiry to examine all available information regarding the CEO's conduct.

Alice Huang Linked to Chinese Ministry

Investigators identified Alice Huang as the individual involved, noting she is not related to the Nvidia CEO. She is a top executive at the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed. Authorities believe she was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security and had a close relationship with Jensen Huang. Reports indicate she allegedly funneled information to Beijing while helping China obtain restricted advanced AI chips.

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National Security Implications for Nvidia

The Board of Directors prioritized U.S. national and economic security, stating it is paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders. The company emphasized that there is currently no reason to believe national security secrets were compromised. However, the inquiry aims to address the awkward timing of Jensen Huang advocating for loosened chip restrictions while the relationship was unfolding.

Future Travel Plans and Corporate Response

President Trump stated he would be open to taking Jensen Huang on his upcoming trip to Asia. He remarked that everyone deals with certain situations and that he had not heard of any actual wrongdoing. The Nvidia CEO remains in his position, with the corporate investigation proceeding to determine the full extent of the alleged espionage activities involving the Megaspeed executive.