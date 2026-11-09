Trump Defends Jensen Huang Amid FBI Probe Into Nvidia China Allegations

US President Donald Trump defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang against spying allegations after a direct conversation, as the FBI investigates ties to a woman suspected of sharing secrets with China.

US President Donald Trump has publicly defended Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang, dismissing allegations that the tech leader was involved in espionage activities connected to China. During a White House press briefing, Trump stated that he personally spoke with Huang to address media reports linking the semiconductor giant's CEO to a businesswoman accused of transmitting sensitive information to Beijing.

President Validates CEO Claims After Direct Call

Trump confirmed that he questioned Huang directly regarding his awareness of the woman's alleged role as an intelligence operative. According to the President, Huang assured him he had no knowledge that his associate was operating as a spy, a claim Trump stated he genuinely believed. He told reporters that he found the revelations surprising and expressed amazement at the extent of the situation.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang After Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

The President emphasized that Huang's denial was straightforward and that he saw no reason to doubt the CEO's integrity on this specific matter. Trump's intervention comes as federal authorities prepare to scrutinize the nature of the business relationship between the tech executive and the woman suspected of espionage.

FBI Launches Investigation Into Intelligence Leaks

Trump confirmed that federal law enforcement agencies, specifically the FBI, are now actively examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged information sharing. He noted that while the inquiry is underway, he expects the outcome to favor Huang given the lack of evidence pointing to the CEO's involvement in any malicious activities.

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The semiconductor industry leader has maintained a close personal relationship with the Chinese businesswoman in question, but Trump insisted this connection does not imply complicity in espionage. The President's support for Huang is significant given the current geopolitical tensions regarding technology exports and national security concerns involving China.

Market Reactions And Regulatory Context

Financial markets reacted swiftly to the news, with Nvidia shares falling to a seven-month low on Monday as investors weighed the potential implications of the investigation. Despite the stock drop, Trump remained confident that Huang would ultimately be cleared of any wrongdoing. The CEO has consistently supported the administration's economic agenda over the past two years.

Nvidia has established a regular presence in Washington to seek regulatory approval for exporting advanced microchips to the Chinese market. This ongoing engagement with federal regulators highlights the complex balance between commercial interests and national security in the high-tech sector. The company's efforts to navigate export restrictions have been a focal point of recent trade discussions.

Broader Implications For Tech And Trade

The allegations have sparked broader questions about the security protocols within the semiconductor industry and the vigilance required when dealing with international partners. While Huang has been defended by the President, the FBI's probe serves as a reminder of the rigorous scrutiny faced by companies operating in sensitive technological domains.

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As the investigation proceeds, all eyes remain on the findings of the FBI and any subsequent actions taken by regulatory bodies. The outcome of this inquiry could influence future export policies and the relationships between American tech firms and foreign markets. For now, Nvidia and its leadership continue to operate under the assumption that they have acted within legal and ethical boundaries.