Trump Marks Veterans Day at Arlington, Defends Iran Conflict and Calls for Total Victory

President Trump spoke at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day, honoring service members while defending the Iran war and calling for a total victory. He also backed a planned triumphal arch and warned against domestic ideological threats.

President Donald Trump marked Veterans Day on Wednesday with a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, where he honored U.S. service members and defended the ongoing conflict with Iran.

He said the war is effectively over militarily, but he will maintain economic pressure on Tehran. Trump was joined by first lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins hosted the event. Collins recently survived an impeachment attempt in the House and received a fist bump from Trump, who praised his work.

Also read San Antonio Businesses Offer Free Services for Veterans on Veterans Day

Trump Blames Iran for War, Highlights Historic Bombing

In his address, Trump said America did not start a war with Iran, arguing that Iran has been waging war on the United States since 1979, when the Islamic Revolution occurred. He highlighted the 1983 Iran-backed bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks. America did not start a war with Iran, Trump said. Iran has been waging war on America since 1979.

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They should have been taken care of a long time ago. And it was just about time somebody fought back. All of us fought back. We fought back, and we fought back.

We won. Now the question is when we want to end. We must have a total victory. Not a 93% victory.

Trump Declares Victory Over Iran, Awaits Total Resolution

It is going to be total. Trump noted that of the roughly seven months of conflict, only a few weeks were active fighting, but he acknowledged American casualties. We lost 18 beautiful souls, he said. When this conflict is over, and it will be soon, the entire world will be much safer, a better place, more peaceful place and a place without the kind of danger that we had to suffer.

He offered special thanks to veterans working to ensure the world's number one sponsor of state terrorism, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will never have a nuclear weapon. He said of Iran, We won. It is just a question of when we end it. I want to make sure we have a total victory, not a 93 percent victory.

Administration Plans Economic Isolation of Iran Post-Conflict

A senior administration official said the Iran war is effectively over militarily, but Trump will maintain the status quo of isolating Tehran economically. This includes a naval blockade and a newly announced initiative to sever overland trading routes. The strategy aims to ensure American allies in the region do not get hurt.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the U.S. does not need to conduct military strikes if it is achieving the same objective through economic means and economic pressure. He said of Iran, They are bleeding. They are bleeding economically. It is an increased pressure on Iran that continues to grow every day.

Rubio and Vance Lead Diplomatic Efforts with Iran

Rubio has reportedly been in talks with the Iranian regime along with Vice President Vance. Trump also acknowledged the memorial arch he wants to build on a circle of land between Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial. We are going to dedicate a magnificent triumphal arch to our veterans, he said. They have been waiting for it for 200 years.

The arch faces multiple lawsuits, and a federal judge has put a hold on construction as the legal process continues. Multiple Kennedy family members have sought to join the legal battle against the arch. Trump's speech was also a tribute to veterans and featured a warning to internal enemies. He warned against those who would damage the U.S. with their horrible ideology.

Veterans Honored Amidst Controversy Over Memorial Arch

He said, We are not going to allow anyone to hurt or damage our country with bad foolish horrible ideology. We are not going to let it happen. And everyone knows what I mean. He paid tribute to veterans in the crowd, including 103-year-old WWII Army veteran Jack Myers, who received loud cheers and a standing ovation.

Myers is from Hagerstown, Maryland, and is recognized as the last known surviving veteran of the U.S. Army's 692nd Tank Destroyer Battalion. To every veteran here at Arlington and across the nation, we offer our highest salute, Trump said, praising them as a guiding light to the nation. I had a feeling that would happen, Trump said of the response to Collins. He has done a fantastic job. He loves you and protects you.