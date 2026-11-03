President Donald Trump claims inflation is solved and total control of the Hormuz Strait during his final midterm election appeal on Fox & Friends.

US President Donald Trump delivered his final televised pitch to voters on Tuesday morning, appearing as a guest on the " Fox & Friends" program. The broadcast occurred on the day of the US midterm elections, a critical vote that could determine whether his Republican Party retains control of Congress. Polls indicate that Democrats are likely to win the House of Representatives and have a strong chance at capturing the Senate.

Trump Claims Total Control Of The Hormuz Strait

During the phone-in segment, President Trump defended his second-term record by citing an immigration crackdown, a war on Iran, and aggressive tariff policies. He stated that the United States has rebuilt itself through these measures and declared that inflation is solved. Trump also claimed that the US Navy blockade on Iran has resulted in total control of the Hormuz Strait. He emphasized that the nation is now respected globally after being viewed as a laughing stock two years ago.

Also read Trump calls Iran conflict a soft war, says US holds the cards before midterms

Voters Focus On Rising Cost Of Living And Gas Prices

The economic impact of the administration's foreign policy decisions has created significant concerns for everyday Americans. Gasoline prices have increased by one-third since last year, while diesel costs have nearly doubled. Sharp food price inflation has further strained household budgets, making the cost of living a central issue for voters. Many citizens feel that despite political rhetoric, their daily financial realities remain challenging and require immediate change.

Donta Comer, a thirty-eight-year-old project manager in Atlanta, Georgia, expressed frustration with current economic trends. He told AFP news agency that he is concerned about gas prices and the general cost of living. Comer identified himself as an everyday person who needs the situation to change for regular citizens. His comments reflect broader anxiety among working-class voters regarding inflation and energy costs.

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Immigration Crackdown And Border Security Arguments

President Trump highlighted his administration's efforts to reduce the number of migrants crossing the US border from Mexico. He described the previous border conditions as open and dangerous, claiming millions of people poured into the country. Trump alleged that many of these individuals were criminals and murderers released from jails in the Congo, South America, and Asia. He characterized the influx as a horrible sight that posed serious dangers to national security.

Diana Alvarez, a thirty-eight-year-old Cuban-born attorney in Doral, Florida, cited immigration status as a key concern. She also mentioned her worries about climate change and school violence during the election period. Her views illustrate the diverse range of issues influencing voter decisions beyond just economic factors. Immigration remains a polarizing topic that continues to shape political discourse in the United States.

Foreign Policy Criticism And The February 28 War

Trump's most consequential foreign policy decision was the February twenty-eight war on Iran conducted alongside Israel. This military action has been referenced by several voters as a major point of contention. Critics argue that the promise of no new wars was broken, leading to discouragement among certain demographics. The conflict has had tangible effects on global markets and domestic energy prices.

Wes Pyron, a thirty-seven-year-old worker at an environmental health nonprofit in Washington, voiced skepticism about presidential promises. He noted that many commitments made by the administration were not kept, particularly regarding peace. Pyron's perspective highlights a segment of the electorate that prioritizes diplomatic stability over military intervention. His comments underscore the divide between supporters who see strength and critics who see instability.

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Targeting The Right-Wing Base In Final Appeal

With his own approval ratings having plunged, President Trump directed his final message toward his right-wing base. He sought to energize core supporters who might otherwise stay home or defect to other parties. The appeal focused on themes of national greatness and restored respect on the world stage. Trump argued that the country is now the hottest in the world and respected by all leaders.

The midterm elections serve as a referendum on the first two years of Trump's second term. Voters are weighing the benefits of border security against the costs of inflation and war. Analysts predict that Senate battleground races will tighten even as polls favor Democrats. The outcome will significantly impact the legislative agenda and executive authority for the remainder of the term.