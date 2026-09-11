Trump defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid board probe into affair with suspected Chinese spy

President Donald Trump called Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang an honorable guy after Huang admitted an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen suspected of spying for Beijing. Nvidia's board launched an independent investigation while Huang remains CEO.

President Donald Trump on Sunday defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after the tech executive admitted to an extramarital affair with a woman suspected of spying for China, prompting the artificial intelligence chip giant to launch an independent investigation.

Trump called Huang an honorable guy and said he probably has an excuse for it. He told reporters Huang has done an amazing job for our country. The president also praised Huang's leadership, saying, I hope everything's fine then. He's done such an incredible job.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's image tarnished by board investigation and affair, analysts say

Trump Defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Asked whether Huang would accompany him on an upcoming trip to Asia, Trump said, I don't know, but I'd certainly take him. Trump added, I haven't heard he's done anything wrong. He dealt with somebody but, you know, so does everybody else. The president's remarks came as Nvidia's board of directors announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

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The New York Times reported last month that U.S. intelligence officials determined Huang had developed a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and business executive who was allegedly providing information to Beijing. The two are not related. According to a months-old secret memo from the State Department, Alice Huang was allegedly recruited by China's Ministry of State Security.

The memo, which was overseen by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was reportedly based on electronic surveillance of her, according to the New York Times. In a letter to Nvidia employees Sunday, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologized to his family, colleagues and shareholders. Huang wrote, I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children.

Huang Apologizes For Extramarital Affair

There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. Addressing the national security concerns, Huang said he supported the board's investigation and would cooperate fully. Huang wrote, I love our country and our company.

I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American. Nvidia's board said it had no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, but pledged to examine all available information. The board said in a statement, While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information.

The investigation will be conducted by independent counsel and directors. Huang will remain at the helm of the world's most valuable company during the investigation. A company spokesperson said, Today's news will not slow NVIDIA. Jensen is committed to continuing to lead NVIDIA as CEO without interruption.

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Nvidia is a $4.5 trillion company which produces the world's most cutting-edge AI chips. The company opened an investigation into Jensen's relationship with the suspected spy after he admitted to cheating on his wife Lori, whom he married in 1985. The couple have two children. It's not clear how long the tryst lasted, but the two were photographed together at a Taipei bar in 2024.

Details Of Huang Relationship With Suspect

They were also photographed together at a Taipei restaurant on May 22, 2025, and Alice Huang attended a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang in Taipei on the same date. Despite the Trump administration knowing about the alleged honeypot operation, Jensen remained a key figure in swaying the White House's policy on AI.

Trump stood with Huang after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the A New Golden Age summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, D.C. , on Oct. 8, 2026. Trump also shook hands with Huang as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

, looked on after speaking to the media at the White House driveway following a luncheon for tech leaders in the East Room on Sept. 29, 2026. Megaspeed, meanwhile, is under investigation by US and Singaporean authorities over accusations that it helped smuggle advanced Nvidia graphics processing units into China to circumvent US export restrictions on cutting-edge technology.