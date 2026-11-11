Trump Declares Hegseth Impeachment Failed After House Rejects Massie Resolution

President Donald Trump and VP Vance praise Pete Hegseth following House rejection of impeachment resolution, citing military successes and political motives.

President Donald Trump declared that the Democratic attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably failed following a decisive vote in the House of Representatives. The legislative body voted 211-204 to refer Representative Thomas Massie's resolution to the House Judiciary Committee rather than proceeding directly with removal proceedings. This procedural defeat marks a significant political victory for the administration and its defense leadership.

Trump took to social media immediately after the vote to criticize the outcome and target the dissenting Republican lawmaker. He specifically labeled Thomas Massie as a major loser for opposing the measure that would have advanced the impeachment inquiry. The President framed the rejection of the resolution as a clear mandate supporting national security and military integrity over partisan politics.

Also read Trump defends Pentagon chief as Massie targets him: 'Hegseth should be praised, not impeached'

Vice President JD Vance joined the defense by stating that questions regarding Hegseth committing impeachable crimes were absurd. He asserted that the answer was obviously no and compared the impeachment process to a ridiculous show replacing actual policymaking. Vance argued that Congress often prioritizes spectacle over substantive governance during such high-stakes political proceedings.

Hegseth held a press conference to defend his record against what he described as ego-driven resentment from political opponents. He highlighted recent victories in Venezuela and Iran alongside record recruitment numbers for the armed forces. These achievements led to what he termed the exoneration of a great American patriot amidst the political noise surrounding his tenure.

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Representative Thomas Massie reintroduced the resolution containing eight specific articles of impeachment against the Secretary of War. The vote to send this package to the House Judiciary Committee marks the next procedural step for any potential investigation. This referral allows committee members to review the allegations before any further action is taken by the full chamber.

The House Judiciary Committee will now examine the eight articles presented by Massie to determine if they warrant formal impeachment. This panel holds the authority to decide whether the charges justify moving forward with a trial in the full House. The outcome of their review will dictate whether the issue returns to the floor for a final debate on removal from office.

Trump continued his attack on political opponents by accusing Democrats of continuing to weaponize and abuse the United States. He stated that these actions must be stopped and emphasized the successes achieved under Hegseth's leadership. The President pointed to long waiting lists for military enlistment as evidence of the force's renewed strength and morale.

Hegseth addressed issues such as the conflict with Iran and strikes on alleged narcoterrorist vessels during his press conference. He characterized the impeachment effort as a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment rather than legitimate legal concerns. His comments came shortly after Massie reintroduced the resolution containing the eight articles of impeachment.

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Senate Republicans recently elected John Thune as Minority Leader despite heavy electoral losses for the party. Meanwhile, Ohio's Jim Jordan is set to lead House Republicans in the next Congress. These leadership changes underscore the shifting dynamics within the Republican Party as it navigates internal disagreements and external challenges.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated there is no need for major combat operations against Iran. He noted that the U.S. is achieving the same objectives through economic means rather than military force. This diplomatic stance contrasts with the military actions highlighted by Hegseth during his defense of his record.