The president defended the construction of the ballroom and the security upgrades for the White House, and voiced displeasure with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and fellow Republican Senator Elizabeth MacDonough for failing to pass the SAVE America Act and obstructing immigration funding.

the president defended the ballroom project , noting there was confusion about its construction, which he described as privately funded , and broader upgrades to the White House security complex. he stated that the ballroom is being built and the security upgrades would include a drone port on the new East Wing roof and bulletproof glass .

in recent weeks, he has voiced displeasure with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) for failing to pass the SAVE America Act and maintaining the Senate filibuster. he also called for the replacement of Senator Elizabeth MacDonough on Wednesday after she blocked Republicans from including White House security in an upcoming party-line immigration funding bill





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Trump Defense Ballroom Construction Confusion Funded Senate Majority Leader John Thune SAVE America Act Filibuster Elizabeth Macdonough Senator Elizabeth Macdonough Immigration Funding Senate Republican Security Ballroom Project Security Upgrades Drone Port Bulletproof Glass Upgrades To The White House Security Complex White House Security Privately Funded Save America Act Titration Of Senate

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