Gina Hinojosa and James Talarico Win Texas Midterms Amid Trump Defeat

President Donald Trump suffered significant midterm election losses as voters blamed his policies for high inflation and wealth inequality, favoring Democratic candidates.

Democratic governors and statewide officials secured decisive victories in Texas during the 2026 midterm elections, marking a significant blow to President Donald Trump's national agenda. Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Governor Greg Abbott to become the first woman elected governor of Texas, while James Talarico won a major statewide office in a stunning upset. These wins in the Lone Star State mirrored a broader Democratic resurgence across the country, driven by widespread voter discontent with the economy.

Voters in Texas reacted with relief and celebration following the results, with many citing the high cost of living as their primary motivation for switching parties. The historic nature of the Texas outcomes underscored the severity of the political shift, as long-standing Republican dominance in the state crumbled under the weight of economic pressures. The election results in Texas served as a potent symbol of the national trend against the administration's policies.

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President Trump suffered a broad electoral defeat as soaring inflation rates and economic anxiety drove voters away from the Republican Party. Soaring prices provoked a blistering set of losses for Republicans across House, Senate, and gubernatorial races in multiple states. Most voters indicated that Trump's own policies had stifled growth and pushed costs even higher, creating a hostile environment for the incumbent party.

This sentiment was confirmed by The AP Voter Poll, a comprehensive survey of roughly 100,000 midterm voters conducted by SSRS. The president's attempt to blame his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, failed to resonate with the electorate who held him directly responsible. Americans perceived that prices began to climb significantly with Trump's chaotic implementation of tariffs last year, which disrupted supply chains.

Energy costs also spiked significantly after Trump launched a military conflict with Iran in February, further straining household budgets. About two-thirds of voters stated that Trump's policies fueled inflation directly, a sharp contrast to the 2022 midterms. By contrast, only about half of 2022 midterm voters blamed Biden for similar economic issues, according to AP VoteCast data.

Voters in states from California to Mississippi were broadly in agreement that Trump's taxes on foreign imports did more harm than good. The election results matched what voters had been telling pollsters for months, but Trump had campaigned with a decidedly deaf ear to these concerns. He maintained an optimistic narrative that contradicted the lived reality of many Americans.

"I've done a great job," Trump said at one of his final midterm rallies in Iowa. "Prices are coming way down." However, voters expressed buyer's remorse as Democratic victories signaled that most citizens did not believe the economy or Trump was working for them. The disconnect between the President's rhetoric and voter sentiment was stark and decisive.

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Consumer prices are up 3.7% over the past 12 months, a notable increase compared to an inflation rate of 3% when Trump began his second term. The president told reporters on Wednesday that the Iran war "drove the gasoline up a little bit short-term." However, he felt the choice to fight Iran was worth it because of its push for nuclear weapons.

"If I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again," Trump said, doubling down on his controversial foreign policy decisions. There is no guarantee that a House and Senate with a Democratic majority can fix an economy pestered by uncomfortably high inflation.

Trump and Congress would likely need to work on a bipartisan basis to stabilize the market and address these pressing issues. Alternatively, they could simply keep the economy stable enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ratchet down inflation through its setting of interest rates. But voters did prefer Democrats to the status quo of a president who could govern with little to no congressional pushback from Republicans.

About 9 in 10 voters said the cost of living was a "crucial" or "major" factor in their vote for Congress. And about 6 in 10 of this group backed Democratic candidates in their local House races. The economy is still growing, but AI is a source of fear instead of hope for many.

The underlying economy is stronger than many Americans think, with the S&P 500 stock index up more than 10% so far this year. The unemployment rate remains at a healthy 4.2%, offering some technical positives for the broader market. Investors greeted the news of Democratic wins as a positive with stocks up on Wednesday.

The major driver of growth has been the buildout of artificial intelligence, a boom that Trump has actively stoked by refusing to codify more aggressive federal oversight. Voters do not share Trump's optimism about AI, which he has renamed "super intelligence" in federal documents.

Instead of buying the arguments that AI would increase productivity and accelerate growth, about 6 in 10 voters said AI will do more to hurt society. The technology could displace workers as jobs get automated or it could be a financial bubble that if popped could wreak havoc on retirement savings.

Despite the anxiety, only about one-quarter of voters said AI was a "crucial" factor in their voting decision. The primary concerns remained rooted in immediate financial survival rather than long-term technological shifts. Wealth isn't trickling down to the middle class, exacerbating the disconnect.

Tech billionaires such as Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and Elon Musk have become frequent guests of Trump, attending state dinners or jetting aboard with the president. But the growing concentration of wealth has been disconcerting for voters across the political spectrum.

Nationwide, about 7 in 10 voters said the economy favors the wealthy. Only about 3 in 10 said it's fair to everyday Americans. The wealth gap has become so extreme that even a majority of voters with a 2025 household income of $300,000 or more in the tech-heavy state of California felt the economy was tilted toward the rich.

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Still, a slight majority of voters across the country had a "somewhat" or "very" favorable impression of capitalism. This compared to about one-third who "strongly" or "somewhat" favor socialism. But the election suggested that voters believe the government should use its heft to help reduce the cost of healthcare.

About 6 in 10 said they wanted the government to play a "bigger role" in addressing medical expenses. Most voters said Trump's policies have made healthcare costs worse, adding to their financial strain. The Republican losses in House and Senate races reflect this deep-seated anxiety over daily costs.

How voters felt about the overall economy generally depended on the size of their paychecks. While Trump campaigned on stats suggesting record low poverty, the working poor saw their own finances as crumbling. This stark divide between macroeconomic statistics and individual financial reality defined the election.

For those earning less than $50,000 a year, about 6 in 10 said they were worse off now than they were two years ago before Trump became president. Higher-income voters were more concerned about the state of American democracy, but lower-income voters prioritized the economy. About 4 in 10 households with incomes above $200,000 said democracy was their top issue.

Voters in most lower-income categories clearly prioritized the economy over abstract democratic concerns. Overall, a slim majority of voters said government corruption was a crucial factor for their vote, while about half said this about high prices. Higher-income voters were much less likely than lower-income voters to see high prices as a key factor.

What most voters took away from the past 22 months of Trump's presidency was that he brokered deals, took government stakes in private companies, and acted in ways that put him at the center of the economy instead of America's workers. Most voters, about 6 in 10, said Trump's priorities were misplaced.

The Democratic gains indicate a shift in public trust toward alternative economic policies that address immediate needs. This outcome forces a reevaluation of current fiscal strategies and the administration's approach to governance. The Federal Reserve may now face increased pressure to act on interest rates to alleviate inflation.

Congress will need to navigate a divided government to address cost of living concerns effectively. The role of artificial intelligence in the economy remains a contentious issue as legislators debate oversight. Voters are skeptical of rapid technological adoption without safeguards to protect jobs.

Wealth inequality continues to be a primary concern for the electorate, driving demand for policy changes. Healthcare costs remain a critical factor in voter decision-making, with many seeking government intervention. The coming months will test the ability of new legislative majorities to deliver tangible relief.

Economic stability will depend on bipartisan cooperation in the new Congress. The public expects tangible improvements in daily life, not just stock market gains. The political landscape has shifted significantly due to these economic pressures, altering the trajectory of national policy.