A federal judge allowed four counts of President Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and Penguin Random House to proceed, finding the plaintiffs plausibly showed reckless disregard for truth.

A federal judge has denied The New York Times' motion to dismiss President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the newspaper and publisher Penguin Random House.

U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday allowed four counts centered on seven specific accusations of criminal conduct to move forward. The ruling was issued Thursday, and Trump's legal team quickly celebrated the decision. Trump filed the suit back in September of last year, claiming the newspaper's editorial routine is now one of industrial-scale defamation and libel against political opponents, meaning him. That suit was initially tossed out, but Trump was allowed to refile.

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Case Moves Toward Discovery And Possible Trial

The case now moves toward further discovery and possibly trial, and it may or may not be resolved before Trump is supposed to leave the White House in 2029. At the heart of the case is the book Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success, authored by Times journalists Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner.

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Trump's legal team argued that the Times and Penguin Random House showed reckless disregard and engaged in purposeful avoidance of the truth. Judge Merryday issued a pointed critique of Craig and Buettner for publishing definitive claims of complex tax fraud and money laundering without a formal legal opinion or forensic auditing. The judge observed that accusations were made against Trump and his father without charges or convictions.

Merryday wrote that anyone who publishes the claim that someone else has committed a crime of the complex nature described and who has not received an explicit opinion from a qualified source after a thorough examination of pertinent facts necessarily proceeds with particularized reason to doubt the truth of their statements. He added that they proceed with knowledge of a high degree of probable falsity, meaning they know that they do not know, but they are undeterred.

Judge Finds Authors Failed To Obtain Legal Opinion

Merryday continued that knowing of the necessity for that opinion but failing to procure it is a fine example of the purposeful avoidance of the truth, a knowing failure that remains actionable. He also wrote that the facts alleged in the complaint create at least a plausible inference that the authors and publishers knew no reliable conclusion about violations of tax laws, especially estate and gift tax laws, is possible without reliance on qualified opinion formulated after necessary factual and legal research and analysis, which they knowingly failed to obtain.

The court dismissed the Times' reliance on outside commentators, such as a former prosecutor saying a Trump transaction smells like a crime and a professor who called the action suspicious. Merryday noted that even a qualified expert offering a superficial characterization such as a transaction is suspicious or could violate the law, or attributing to a transaction the smell of crime, or noting that a gift tax return can evade IRS scrutiny, does not meet the necessary standard.

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He criticized generous giving of time to aid laypersons lost in the weeds. A spokesperson for Trump's lawyers told Fox News Digital that President Trump continues holding the Fake News accountable for deceiving the American people. The spokesperson said Judge Merryday has correctly denied the motion to dismiss filed by The New York Times, Penguin Publishing and their writers as to President Trump's powerhouse defamation lawsuit.

Trump Spokesperson Calls Ruling A Victory

The spokesperson added that these defendants will now have to answer for intentionally and maliciously defaming President Trump. The spokesperson also said The New York Times has a long pattern of defaming President Trump in service of its leftist political agenda, and today's momentous ruling is a victory for honesty in America. On the other side, The New York Times has not given up the fight after enduring a plethora of Trump attacks and suits over the years.

Charlie Stadtlander of the Times stated that the paper is encouraged to see Judge Merryday's dismissal of almost all claims against us. Stadtlander added that we continue to believe the remaining claim in the filing has no legal merit. He said the Times looks forward to making this argument as it continues to defend itself against this baseless attack. The ruling comes fresh off Trump's very reality TV stage managed meeting with Russia's Putin and China's Xi.

Four Claims Remain Active Against The Times

Trump is expected to crow about this win for a while. The case now proceeds toward further discovery and trial, with the four counts and seven specific accusations of criminal conduct remaining active against the Times and Penguin Random House.