Trump Says US No Longer Needs Iran Deal as Regime Collapses Under Economic Pressure

President Trump asserts the US regime collapse strategy is working without a formal agreement, citing economic blockade success and regional ally support while maintaining military deterrence.

President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the United States no longer needs a formal diplomatic agreement with Iran, asserting that Tehran's regime is collapsing under mounting American economic and military pressure. His remarks came amid reports of possible direct negotiations involving Vice President JD Vance, while Tehran continued demanding concessions Washington has repeatedly rejected. The administration maintains its sweeping economic pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic, signaling a shift away from diplomatic engagement.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated clearly that the era of seeking deals with Iran is over. He wrote that the United States has secured control over the region's critical resources and waterways. Trump added that Washington has their money, amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars, and has secured their Strait. This declaration reinforces the administration's hardline stance against the Islamic Republic.

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Trump directed Vice President JD Vance to concentrate on domestic priorities following reports that the vice president was considering direct talks with senior Iranian security officials. Reports indicated Vance had been weighing a meeting with Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's powerful Supreme National Security Council. However, no meeting has been scheduled, and Washington remains unmoved by Tehran's negotiating terms.

A U.S. official told a news outlet that Vance would only be sent to secure a smart deal if one were genuinely worth pursuing. For now, Tehran continues demanding that Washington accept seven conditions before substantive negotiations can proceed. These demands include lifting the American blockade, easing sanctions, releasing frozen assets, and paying reparations. Washington has consistently dismissed these prerequisites as non-starters.

Washington has continued tightening economic pressure through sanctions and its naval blockade, restricting Iranian oil exports while protecting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. A statement released Wednesday by U.S. Central Command detailed the operational impact of these measures since July. American forces have redirected nearly 150 vessels attempting to violate the blockade.

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CENTCOM also reported disabling five ships and preventing an estimated 30 billion dollars in Iranian crude oil exports. These operations have facilitated the safe passage of nearly 4,000 commercial vessels under American protection. These ships have transported approximately 1.7 billion barrels of crude oil, underscoring the scale of the economic pressure campaign currently in effect.

Trump reiterated American control of the Strait of Hormuz during an interview with Hugh Hewitt on Thursday. He declared that the United States fully controls the Gulf in terms of the Hormuz Strait. When asked if he would maintain the blockade even if it took another 26 months to bring down the Iranian government, Trump suggested the regime was already nearing collapse.

Trump pointed to inflation exceeding 300 percent as evidence of the regime's instability. He also cited the regime's inability to pay its soldiers as a sign of weakening authority. Additionally, he highlighted the destruction of much of Iran's navy, air force, and air defenses as key factors in the current strategic landscape.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained the administration's strategy during remarks made on Tuesday. He stated that the President has concluded there is no need for major combat operations at this time. Rubio noted that the administration is achieving the same objectives through economic means rather than kinetic warfare.

Trump elaborated on this approach in an interview released Thursday with Stephen A. Smith. He explained that several Gulf allies had urged him to maintain the current pressure campaign rather than immediately expand military operations. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain preferred giving economic measures more time to weaken Tehran.

Trump quoted Saudi Arabia asking him to let things remain as they are for a while because Iran is disintegrating. When asked whether he would have expanded military operations without the requests from regional allies, Trump answered affirmatively. He indicated that he would have acted without hesitation based on his own assessment of the situation.

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The president said American forces had largely spared Iran's energy infrastructure, bridges, and manufacturing facilities. He argued that those targets could be destroyed within three days if he ordered a broader offensive. Trump insisted on securing a complete victory rather than a partial one, emphasizing the desire for total success.

Trump stated that the United States had already achieved a decisive military victory over Iran. However, the administration is determined to secure a complete victory before ending the conflict. He emphasized the goal of achieving a total victory rather than settling for a percentage-based success.

When asked by Hewitt whether he would use military force again if Iran threatened American allies or vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said he would act without hesitation. He added that he could order renewed strikes immediately if the situation warranted it. This response highlighted the administration's readiness to escalate if necessary.

Trump acknowledged that further strikes on Iran's remaining industrial infrastructure remained possible. He also mentioned the Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility as a potential target. When questioned about the possibility of resuming military operations against these sites, he responded that it could happen.

The Iranian threats have also extended to senior American officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Bessent is a central architect of the administration's economic pressure campaign against Iran. His role has made him a specific point of contention in the ongoing geopolitical struggle.

Trump issued a stern warning regarding the assassination of senior American officials by Iran. He stated that if Iran assassinated a senior American official, they would not exist very long any longer. This warning underscores the severe consequences the administration associates with targeting U.S. leadership.