Trump’s remark to The Post echoed Richard Nixon’s famous line: “I’m not a crook.”

WASHINGTON — President Trump declared Tuesday that “I am certainly not corrupt” — as Democrats in Congress prepare for investigations to try to show that he is.social safety net ripoffs in Democratic states“I was of the impression when they said corruption, that they were talking about the corruption in Minnesota and California and Maine and all those, because that’s really the corruption,” he said in “I am certainly not corrupt.

I don’t even — I have nothing to do with my stock portfolio. My son runs it, and I don’t even know what my stocks are. ”Ron Sachs – CNP for NY Postcryptocurrency empire , which his financial disclosures said earned him $1.4 billion last year, as well as various other enterprises tied to his family and the relatives of senior officials. Rep.

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Robert Garcia , the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said last week that his panel would be “fighting to put an end to this Administration’s self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse. ”The emergence of such evidence could make Trump’s remark to The Post an echo of President Richard Nixon’s famous line: “I’m not a crook. ”Rep.

Robert Garcia will lead oversight committee investigations into Trump.

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“They’re corrupt, and they keep saying we’re corrupt, and it’s like affordability. They caused affordability,” Trump said. He predicted that Democratic inquiries would fizzle as did first-term interest in his tax returns.

“Remember, they went after me for years with taxes, and finally they wanted the Supreme Court to get my tax returns,” Trump said. “And at the end of going through them for a year, they found absolutely nothing. Remember that? That went on for years. ”