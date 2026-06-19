Trump Debuts Qatari-Gifted Air Force One with Custom Livery at Joint Base Andrews

President Donald Trump unveiled a $400 million Boeing 747, gifted by Qatar, as the new Air Force One during a surprise event at Joint Base Andrews. The plane features a red, white, and blue color scheme with gold trim, reflecting Trump's long-desired redesign that departs from the traditional Jackie Kennedy Blue. The aircraft will serve only during Trump's current term, as two newly built Boeing jets ordered in 2018 remain delayed. The gift has sparked controversy over potential ethics issues, with the plane slated for future display at Trump's presidential library in Miami.

President Donald Trump made a surprise debut of a new Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Friday. The aircraft, a Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar valued at $400 million, was presented in a rally-like setting before Trump 's scheduled meeting with US Air Force personnel and his subsequent flight to Camp David for the weekend.

Trump highlighted the plane's luxurious features, claiming it is the world's most luxurious aircraft and that it would fly faster and be larger than any previous Air Force One planes. He noted that this particular jet, a modified royal aircraft from Qatar, would only bear the Air Force One call sign during his presidency, as two newly built Boeing jets, ordered during his first term but delayed, are slated to replace it after his term ends.

The new plane is set to lead a flyover for the nation's 250th Fourth of July celebrations. Trump gave a tour of the aircraft, which sports his preferred livery: a red, white, and blue scheme with gold accents, reminiscent of his private plane, known as Trump Force One. This design diverges from the traditional 'Jackie Kennedy Blue' that has been used on presidential aircraft since the 1960s.

During President Biden's administration, the redesign was reversed to the classic blue, but Trump, upon returning to office in January 2025, immediately reinstated his vision for the plane's appearance. The Qatari gift, a temporary solution while the Boeing replacements are still under construction, has drawn scrutiny and accusations of corruption. The aircraft is planned to become a centerpiece in the Trump presidential library in downtown Miami after its service.

Aides had earlier indicated that one of the older Air Force One planes, dating back to the George H.W. Bush era, would be retired following Trump's recent return from the G7 in France, paving the way for the Qatari jet's introduction





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